Toby’s Sports opens 3 new outlet in SM malls

MANILA, Philippines — Toby’s Sports, the largest multi-brand sports retailer in the country, has jumpstarted its post-pandemic growth plan with the opening of three new stores over the past three months.

“We are excited to open new stores after putting our expansion plans on hold because of the pandemic,” said Toby Claudio, president of Quorum International Inc. (QII), the parent company of Toby’s Sports.

“Helping Filipinos become champions through sports and an active lifestyle has always been our advocacy and it’s never been as relevant and important than it is now. There is a strong resurgence of sports participation, and the reopening of sports facilities allows us to continue to bring the power of sports and fitness to millions of Filipinos nationwide.”

The three new Toby’s Sports stores are located in SM Lipa, SM Grand Central Caloocan and SM Cabanatuan. The company now has a total of 58 stores across the country.

Apart from the opening of new physical stores, Toby’s Sports continues to grow its e-commerce business, which saw significant growth during the pandemic. In addition to its own e-commerce site, Toby’s Sports also strengthened its multi-channel approach by opening its own malls in the Lazada and Shopee marketplaces as well as e-commerce storefronts for its affiliate brands runnr and urbanAthletics.

Toby’s Sports plans to further grow and future-proof its retail business by moving toward an omni-channel strategy, introducing services and innovations that will allow its customers to have a seamless experience across all its sales channels. This includes offering a Click and Collect option in its e-commerce site that will allow customers to order from tobys.com and have the option to pick up their orders from their preferred store.

“This kind of shopping flexibility is the best way we can leverage our large network of stores. And with our renewed focus on customer experience, it will really make purchasing and returning products from our online stores even faster and more convenient” Claudio said.

With store openings under franchise in SM Lipa and SM Grand Central, Toby’s Sports brings its total of franchise stores to 20, making up over 30 percent of the retail chain’s total stores in the country.