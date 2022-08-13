Ramon Aboitiz Foundation joins PDRF’s roster of member firms

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Disaster Resilience Foundation (PDRF) has announced the inclusion of Ramon Aboitiz Foundation Inc. (RAFI) to its roster of member companies.

Founded in 1966, RAFI is committed to upholding the dignity of man by working with communities to elevate their well-being. Its work focuses on three well-being domains: social well-being, physical well-being and economic well-being.

RAFI has long been supporting PDRF in its programs and disaster response activities. Recently, they helped distribute ready-to-eat meals to Typhoon Odette-affected communities in Cebu and provided drinking water and water filters to other affected areas. They also distributed much-needed hygiene kits to communities in Eastern Samar hit by Typhoon Agaton.

PDRF targets to do collaborative projects with RAFI. These include building disaster risk reduction and management capabilities of RAFI’s partner communities, implementing a business continuity program to strengthen RAFI’s network of micro, small, and medium enterprises, assisting RAFI in establishing their own Emergency Operations Center, and conducting psychological first aid. RAFI also committed to providing workforce support during PDRF’s disaster response and recovery efforts.

PDRF has over 60 member companies that focus their efforts on their given industry for more efficient operations before, during, and after crises. Aboitiz Power Corp. and Aboitiz Foundation, the Aboitiz Group’s corporate foundation, are also part of the PDRF member network.