^

Business

MVP, Kevin Tan top bill biz icons in 2022 National PR Congress this September

Philstar.com
August 4, 2022 | 3:47pm
MVP, Kevin Tan top bill business icons in 2022 National PR Congress this September
(From left) MVP Group of Companies Chairman Manuel V. Pangilinan; Alliance Global Group CEO Kevin L. Tan
Photo Release

MANILA, Philippines — Underscoring the important role of communications in shaping the Philippines in the next normal, MVP Group of Companies Chairman Manuel V. Pangilinan and Alliance Global Group Chief Executive Officer Kevin L. Tan headline the list of business icons who will be leading thought leadership conversations during the National Public Relations Congress hosted by the Public Relations Society of the Philippines (PRSP) to be held on September 1- 2 at The Peninsula Manila in Makati City.

"We are very excited to present a roster of speakers and panelists, not just from the communications industry but also from the business community, who believe that the public relations profession is integral to their organizations' growth and success," said Harold Geronimo, APR, president, PRSP.

Other business icons joining the high-level discussions include Bernie Liu, chairman and chief executive officer of The Penshoppe Group, June Chaye Cabal-Revilla, chief financial officer and chief sustainability officer at Metro-Pacific Investments Corporation and Christian Gonzalez, executive vice president and chief risk officer at ICTSI.  

June Chaye Chabal-Revilla of Metro-Pacific Investments; Bernie Liu of The Penshoppe Group; and Christian Gonzalez of ICTSI.  
Photo Release

Also flying in from overseas to join the much-anticipated event are Prita Kamal Gani, president of the ASEAN Public Relations Network; Jaffri Amin Osman, executive member of the Global Alliance for Public Relations and Communication Management; Fiona Cassidy, president of the PR Institute of New Zealand and Boy Kelana Soebroto, general chair at PERHUMAS.

"This year's Congress aims to inspire through thought leadership from those who thrived throughout the pandemic and served others through effective and empathic communications during the most challenging two years globally. The first-ever joint Congress aims to propagate truth, innovation and progress as key anchors for communicators. Through this convergence, we hope to continue responsibly and sustainably help rebuild and reopen our economy," shared Cathy Yang, chairperson of the National PR Congress.

This year will be a milestone year for the PRSP as it marks a variety of firsts for the country's premier organization for public relations professionals. This will be the first time the Society will hold the Congress as a joint hybrid event with the 29th National PR Congress and the 28th Student PR Congress.

"The 28th Students' PR Congress aims to offer a fresh and clear perspective for tomorrow's communicators. To effectively communicate under a better normal, we need to equip our young communicators with a refreshed mindset, engage them through thought-provoking discourse and empower them to make the right decisions to help build a better nation," said Franz dela Fuente, PRSP treasurer and chairperson of the 28th Students' PR Congress.

Organized by the PRSP, the PR Congress is the largest congregation of public relations practitioners across industries in the public sector, civil society and students in the Philippines.

 

For more information, visit the event website or the PRSP Facebook page at www.facebook.com/PRSPofficial.

PUBLIC RELATIONS SOCIETY OF THE PHILIPPINES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending

One giant step back to normal

By Joey Concepcion | 16 hours ago
This August, 13 million schoolchildren will return to the classrooms.
Business
fbtw

Development of pharmaceutical industry lauded by PHAP

By Catherine Talavera | July 20, 2022 - 12:00am
The Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Association of the Philippines has expressed support for the Department of Trade and Industry agenda to promote the development and growth of the biopharmaceuticals sector in the...
Business
fbtw

PAL posts P4.2 billion income in 1st semester

By Richmond Mercurio | 16 hours ago
Philippine Airlines Inc. continues its ascent following the completion of the company’s financial restructuring, registering the first positive first half results since 2016.
Business
fbtw
PSA: Philippines lags on growth, poverty targets this year

PSA: Philippines lags on growth, poverty targets this year

By Louella Desiderio | 16 hours ago
While the country exceeded the economic development target on shelter and housing, the likelihood of meeting goals in other...
Business
fbtw
Economic rebound on track despite slight easing in Q2

Economic rebound on track despite slight easing in Q2

By Louella Desiderio | 16 hours ago
The country’s economic recovery remains on track despite an expected slight easing in the second quarter as higher employment...
Business
fbtw
Latest
Markets track US rally, eyes on China's Taiwan drills

Markets track US rally, eyes on China's Taiwan drills

15 minutes ago
The mood in Asia was also a lot more settled after the upheaval of this week's visit to Taiwan by House Speaker Pelosi, which...
Business
fbtw
IFC bankrolls $70-M mobile tower-sharing project in Philippines

IFC bankrolls $70-M mobile tower-sharing project in Philippines

By Ramon Royandoyan | 5 hours ago
The World Bank Group’s private sector arm said the investment package is “aiming to bridge the digital divide...
Business
fbtw
Semirara Q2 profit surges 170% y/y, but slumps 28% from last quarter

Semirara Q2 profit surges 170% y/y, but slumps 28% from last quarter

7 hours ago
I really want to know more about that somewhat ominous line, about how the 25% dip in coal shipments was caused, in part,...
Business
fbtw
Century Pacific Q2 profit grows 8% y/y, and up 10% q/q

Century Pacific Q2 profit grows 8% y/y, and up 10% q/q

7 hours ago
If we do some rough math and annualize their H1 results, we can see that if they maintain the pace they set...
Business
fbtw
Quick takes from around the market

Quick takes from around the market

7 hours ago
On Philex Mining, Filinvest Land and the DOF.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with