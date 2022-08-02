^

Metrobank's income haul improves in H1

Ramon Royandoyan - Philstar.com
August 2, 2022 | 12:02pm
Metrobank attributed its rosy performance to several factors, including quicker loan expansion, steady fee income hauls and lower provisions.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Metropolitan Bank & Trust Co.'s net income surged in the first half of 2022 amid improving market conditions propelled by the domestic economy’s reopening. 

In a disclosure to the Philippine Stock Exchange Tuesday morning, Metrobank reported its net income ballooned 33% year-on-year to P15.6 billion in the first six months of this year. In the second quarter alone, profits leapt 95% year-on-year  to P7.6 billion.

The Ty-led bank attributed its rosy performance to several factors, including quicker loan expansion, steady fee income hauls and lower provisions.

Broken down, loans inched up 9% year-on-year to P1.3 trillion in the first half, after recording double-digit growths in corporate and commercial lending and credit card revenues. 

Likewise, Metrobank noted total deposits, considered a lifeline for banks, rose 13% annually to P2.1 trillion, while current account and savings account deposits inched up 10% to P1.5 trillion in the first half. 

Fee-based income and other non-interest earnings leapt 18% in the first six months. Commercial banks turned to this segment, which derived income from charging consumers certain fees for something as simple as bank transfers to digital wallets to fuel growth for most of the pandemic.

At the same time, Metrobank said non-performing loans, or debts that remain unpaid 30 days past the due date, declined by 7% in the first half. These soured debts accounted for 1.9% of Metrobank’s total loan portfolio, down from 2.3% NPL ratio a year ago.

The decline in bad debts meant Metrobank set aside less cash as a buffer against defaults. The company said it trimmed down provisions by 46% in the first half. 

Metrobank notched P3.4 billion in trading income driven by strong consumer uptake in the first half.

Operating expenses stayed at a steady P29.4 billion in the first half despite higher transaction volumes. 

Shares in Metrobank were trading down 0.61% as of 11:58 a.m.

