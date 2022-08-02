T-bill rates mixed as demand rises

Demand for the short-term securities reached P43.306 billion, oversubscribing the auction by almost three times.

MANILA, Philippines — The government awarded in full the P15 billion in short-dated Treasury bills (T-bills), as rates were mixed and demand surged.

This is also 11 percent higher than last week’s P38.84 billion in bids.

This allowed the Bureau of the Treasury to fully award, for the first time in a month, the P15 billion in T-bills on offer – P5 billion each for three, six and 12 months.

For the past three weeks, the Treasury has made only a partial award in T-bills as investors demand higher yields.

Rates for government securities were mixed as yields for 91-day T-bills declined by 17.8 basis points to 2.09 percent. This is likewise lower from last week’s 2.273 percent rate.

On the other hand, yields for the 182-day short-dated debt papers picked up by 30.2 basis points to 3.188 percent while those for the 364-day T-bills averaged at 3.48 percent, rising by 20.2 basis points.

Both rates for the six-month and one-year tenors increased on a weekly basis.

National Treasurer Rosalia de Leon is hopeful that such a trend of strong demand and mixed rates will continue in the coming weeks.

By tenor, bids for the three-month, six-month and full-year securities totaled P24.073 billion, P12.94 billion and P6.293 billion, respectively.

For this month, the government targets to raise P215 billion from the domestic debt market.

The Treasury plans to borrow up to P75 billion in short-dated T-bills this August.