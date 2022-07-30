^

Business

7-Eleven to expand in residential areas

Iris Gonzales - The Philippine Star
July 30, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine Seven Corp. (PSC), the operator of the 7-Eleven convenience store chain in the country, will continue to expand closer to residential areas and boost its product offerings to include more essential items.

PSC president and CEO Jose Victor Paterno said the company would  continue to come up with innovative products and services even as it grapples with supply chain problems which have hit companies across the globe.

“We saw an increase in demand for essentials. We will be doing more of that but we’re facing supply challenges. We’re addressing that as well,” Paterno said in a press briefing after the company’s annual stockholders meeting Thursday.

The company reported revenues of P45.1 billion in 2021, up 3.4 percent despite the profound impact of the pandemic. The company posted a net loss of P461 million last year from a net loss of P419 million the year before, owing to the one-time impact of the new CREATE law on deferred tax assets.

The easing of mobility restrictions in late 2021 also helped increase same-store sales growth (SSSG) to 8.5 percent by the fourth quarter.  Systemwide sales, which aggregates sales of all stores, rose 1.8 percent to P47.2 billion last year.

“Despite the numerous economic challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, we are pleased to close 2021 on a positive note. We believe the company’s results validate our commitment to meet constantly changing customer needs – via innovative products and services, and thus affirming our correct direction in this post-pandemic world,” PSC chairman Jose Pardo said.

The exclusive licensor of 7-Eleven in the Philippines credits the growth to its various key initiatives.

These include  pivoting store expansion to residential areas, enhancing in-store payments services and the introduction of cash recycler ATMs.

“In 2020, we saw how work-from-home arrangements impacted our stores in various central business districts,” Paterno said.

Thus, in mid-2020 and 2021, PSC opened stores in residential areas to cater to the needs of hybrid workers who now spend more time at home than in the offices and in CBDs.

“We had net openings of only four stores in Metro Manila in 2021 versus 73 in the rest of Luzon, and continue to lay our bets in this fashion until we see more proof of resurgence in the cities,” Paterno  said.

The installation of cash recycler ATMs in over 1,200 stores, also contributed to the increase in customer traffic.

The store operators deposit their sales for the day in the ATMs and the machine recycles the cash to fund the withdrawals of customers of the partner banks.

For this year, PSC plans to add at least 1,500 more cash recycler ATMs across parts of Visayas and Mindanao.

PSC will partner with more fintech companies to provide services to customers, as this has accelerated growth in service income.

“We believe that partnering with new digital players will be an opportunity that, because of our assets, we are uniquely positioned for,” he said.

PSC
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
The growing Filipino middle class is embracing healthy eating, food delivery

The growing Filipino middle class is embracing healthy eating, food delivery

12 hours ago
An expanding middle class in the Philippines is expected to give more Filipinos greater financial flexibility to choose healthier...
Business
fbtw

Chinese firm enters Philippines telco market

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 day ago
One of the largest Chinese telco firms has boosted its market penetration in the Philippines by partnering with a domestic supplier of communications equipment on telephony services.
Business
fbtw
Cost of renting in Cebu, Manila among the highest in Asia &mdash; report

Cost of renting in Cebu, Manila among the highest in Asia — report

11 hours ago
Paying rent in Cebu and Manila has become less affordable since 2017.
Business
fbtw

Things are looking up for Philippine Airlines

By Iris Gonzales | 1 day ago
The skies are busier, airports are seeing huge crowds again, and even if the coronavirus is still very much around, the travel bug, indeed, has bitten many a traveler.
Business
fbtw

Happiness

By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
Global analytic firm Gallup conducted research and found out that the Philippines is the most stressed and the second angriest and saddest country in Southeast Asia in 2021.
Business
fbtw
Latest
GSIS eyes infrastructure investments

GSIS eyes infrastructure investments

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 hour ago
State-run pension fund Government Service Insurance System plans to pour more resources into infrastructure projects in a...
Business
fbtw
More hot money exits Philippines in June

More hot money exits Philippines in June

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
More speculative funds continued to exit the Philippines than what came in as foreign portfolio investments recorded a net...
Business
fbtw
Philippines faces risk of credit downgrade .

Philippines faces risk of credit downgrade .

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
The Philippines is facing downgrade pressure due to the scarring caused by the pandemic, the expected slower economic growth...
Business
fbtw
StanChart turns bullish on Philippines growth prospects

StanChart turns bullish on Philippines growth prospects

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
Standard Chartered Bank now expects faster economic growth for the Philippines this year with a double-digit gross domestic...
Business
fbtw
Factory gate prices pick up further

Factory gate prices pick up further

By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
Factory gate prices grew at a faster pace in June, with annual increases seen in nearly all industry groups, according to...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with