AboitizPower net income down in H1

MANILA, Philippines — Aboitiz Power Corp. reported a slight dip in its net income in the first half due to the impact of liquidated damages, business interruption claims and Typhoon Odette.

AboitizPower said net income in the first semester declined by two percent to P10 billion from P10.1 billion in the same period last year.

During the six-month period, the company recognized non-recurring gains of P792 million primarily due to gains on Therma Luzon Inc.’s hedge and the appreciation of the dollar versus the P5 million in non-recurring gains recorded in the same period in 2021.

AboitizPower said without these one-off gains, its first half core net income was P9.2 billion, nine percent lower year-on-year.

If the company excluded the impact of liquidated damages, business interruption claims and Typhoon Odette, AboitizPower said the first semester would have resulted in a 15-percent gain in core net income and a 23-percent gain in consolidated net income compared to the same period last year.

AboitizPower’s generation and retail supply business for the period recorded an EBITDA of P23.1 billion, 13 percent higher year-on-year due to fresh contributions from GNPower Dinginin Ltd. Co.’s Units 1 and 2, higher availability of the GN Power Mariveles Energy Center Ltd. Co. facility, timing windfall from higher indices, and higher water inflow.

For its distribution business, EBITDA fell by 27 percent year-on-year to P3 billion driven by delayed pass through of higher generation charges.

AboitizPower president and chief executive officer Emmanuel Rubio said the company continues to ensure that its generation plants run optimally and that its incoming capacities are ready to support customers’ energy needs.

“We have seen an increase in peak demand in the Luzon and Visayas grids during the first half of 2022, exceeding levels from the past three years, including 2019, which was a pre-pandemic year,” he said.

Capacity sold by the company in the first half increased by five percent year-on-year to 3,785 megawatts, while energy sold grew by 17 percent to 13,762 gigawatt-hours.

“We are optimistic that we will be able to maintain our high plant availability performance throughout the rest of the year, given the increasing economic activity across the country. AboitizPower remains firm in our mission of providing energy supply that is reliable, affordable, and sustainable while empowering the nation towards a better future,” Rubio said.