CREIT income rises over five-fold to P601 million in H1

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
July 28, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Citicore Energy REIT Corp. (CREIT), the country’s first energy REIT, saw its net income surge by more than five times to P601 million in the first half from P89 million in the same period last year.

Gross revenues during the six-month period soared by 408 percent year-on-year to P664 million, which mainly consisted of lease income from the guaranteed base lease from various solar plant companies.

CREIT’s EBITDA stood at P643 million, a 429 percent year-on-year rise, with an EBITDA margin of 97 percent.

“As the country’s first publicly-listed renewable energy REIT, we are now seeing the recurring rental revenue stream from our green asset portfolio,” CREIT president and CEO Oliver Tan said.

“As detailed in the REIT Plan, we are committed to pay a steady dividend stream, with strong upside potential from new asset infusion from the sponsor moving forward,” he said.

Tan said new fresh assets to be infused are expected to increase CREIT’s revenue base and earnings, which will eventually translate into higher dividends for its investors over the long-term.

The company last July 20 declared cash dividends of another P0.044 per share, payable on Sept. 14, 2022.

Shareholders on record as of Aug. 19, 2022 are entitled to the cash dividends.

CREIT said the amount represents 107 percent of the distributable income for the second quarter and indicates an annualized yield of 7.33 percent (excluding special dividends) based on the July 20 closing price of P2.38 per share.

It is CREIT’s second cash dividends for the year and brought total cash dividends declared to P0.088 per share for the first six months, 151 percent higher than the dividends declared and paid for the full year of 2021.

With the dividend payout, CREIT said it is well-positioned to achieve the seven percent annualized yield as per REIT plan, incorporating the possible upside from the variable lease at end of the year, which will then be separately declared as special dividend.

