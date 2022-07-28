^

QR payments in stores jump to 473k in April

Lawrence Agcaoili - The Philippine Star
July 28, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Participants in the QR Ph Person-to-Merchant (P2M) payment facility jumped by 77 percent to 473,000 in end-April from 243,000 in end-March, according to the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas.

BSP Deputy Governor Mamerto Tangonan said the QR Ph Person-to-Merchant (P2M) payment facility is now fully operational after being launched in October last year.

The facility enables interoperable digital payments between customers and merchants even if they maintain accounts with different financial service providers and could be used for bills payment in the future.

“The use of QR Ph P2M is convenient and cost-effective since it does not require expensive point of sale or data capture terminals to facilitate digital payments for individuals and businesses,” Tangonan said.

As of end-June, there are 17 financial institutions participating in QR Ph P2M.

The QR Ph was initially rolled out in 2019 for person-to-person (P2P) payments, which primarily caters to payments and remittances in the informal sector.

The implementation of QR Ph P2M is aligned with the BSP’s Digital Payments Transformation Roadmap 2020-2023 (DPTR), which aims to digitalize at least 50 percent of total retail payments in the country and onboard at least 70 percent of Filipino adults into the financial system by 2023.

“The BSP shall continue to engage the payments industry and relevant stakeholders to ensure the quality and responsiveness of digital payment services in the new normal,” Tangonan said.

Latest data from the central bank showed the share of digital payments to total retail transactions jumped to 30.3 percent or 1.43 billion transactions last year from 20.1 percent in 2020 as more Filipinos embraced digitalization amid the   pandemic.

This means that that the share of electronic payments to retail transactions need to jump by another 19.7 percent over the next two years to meet the 50 percent target set by the central bank under the roadmap.

“We ultimately want Filipinos to reap the benefits of a stronger and more inclusive Philippine economy,” Tangonan said.

BSP Governor Felipe Medalla is optimistic that the target under the roadmap would be achieved.

“The latest results show we are closer to meeting our objective of converting at least 50 percent of retail payment transactions to digital form by the end of 2023, under the BSP Digital Payments Transformation Roadmap,” Medalla said.

According to the central bank, the share of digital payments to total retail transactions in terms of value soared to 44.1 percent amounting to P4.66 trillion last year from 26.8 percent in 2020.

During the global health crisis, Filipinos who had accounts were able to safely and conveniently conduct financial transactions using their mobile devices in the comfort of their homes.

“This capability for digital transactions should be within reach of every Filipino in our increasingly digital economy,” Medalla said.

With the support of the payments industry led by the Philippine Payments Management Inc., the central bank continues to promote a vibrant and inclusive digital payments ecosystem where every Filipino can actively participate and enjoy its benefits.

