Private sector losses from expired COVID-19 vaccines hit P5.1-B

A resident receives a BioNtech Pfizer Covid-19 jab as a booster, at a vaccination center in Quezon city on January 27, 2022, amidst rising covid-19 infections in the capital driven by Omicron variant.

MANILA, Philippines — The private sector has so far lost an estimated P5.1 billion from expired vaccines as the government dilly-dallied in expanding coverage for a second booster shot.

Data released Wednesday by Go Negosyo, an entrepreneurship advocacy group, showed there are 4,252,830 expired coronavirus vaccine doses in private sector warehouses to date.

Meanwhile, the final batch of AstraZeneca vaccines bought by private companies will expire on July 31. The last of the Moderna vaccines expired last July 27.

Of the total expired vaccines, 3,629,150 are Moderna vaccines, Go Negosyo reported.

In a statement, Go Negosyo founder Joey Concepcion slammed the belated decision of the Department of Health (DOH) and the Health Technology Assessment Council (HTAC) to allow second COVID booster vaccinations for Filipinos 50 years and older, and for 18 to 49 year-olds with comorbidities.

The HTAC advises the DOH on the health-related interventions to be funded by the government.

"The lack of urgency on the part of the HTAC and the DOH at which the vaccination advisories, policies, and implementation progressed caused the bulk disposal of these hard-earned COVID-19 vaccines," Concepcion said.

The Philippines is now battling a renewed increase in cases, partly due to this increased mobility of the public, but also because of waning vaccine immunity amid a low boosting rate and the presence of fast-spreading coronavirus variants.

But despite experiencing a small wave of transmission, much of the country still remains under Alert Level 1, the most relaxed restriction there is.

According to Concepcion, the private sector had repeatedly asked that it be allowed to administer second boosters using the vaccines that the companies purchased themselves.

"We first sounded the alarm about low booster uptake in March, and about the expiring vaccines in early April. This could have easily been prevented had the HTAC simply listened and learned from the guidance of the CDC back in March when it recommended additional boosters for those as young as 50 years old," Concepcion said.