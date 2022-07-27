^

IPOPHL eyes youth incentives program

Catherine Talavera - The Philippine Star
July 27, 2022

MANILA, Philippines — The Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines (IPOPHL) plans to launch an incentives program aimed at encouraging the youth to protect their creations through the intellectual property (IP) system.

IPOPHL director general Rowel Barba recently shared plans of launching the Youth Inventors’, Designers’ and Entrepreneurs’ Incentive Package Program, which aims to encourage and inspire the youth to create and innovate.

“Our innovation strategy also taps into the talent and ingenuity of the youth,”Barba said.

As part of its efforts to educate the youth on IP, the IPOPHL launched the Young IP Advocates (YIPA) program in 2013, which equips schools with the educational tools to spread IP knowledge and empowers young generations to appreciate the value of their creations as well as how to respect those of others.

In a bid to enhance the YIPA program, IPOPHL developed a seven-year roadmap ending 2025. The revised program included a two-day IP Youth Camp geared toward student leaders who are honed to promote IP within their campuses.

Other efforts of the agency to educate the youth include its partnership with the Philippine Science High School (PSHS) to integrate IP modules into relevant subjects.

Apart from its focus on the youth, Barba also spoke about the Philippines’ experience in utilizing intellectual property as a tool to build a more progressive and inclusive future in the innovation landscape, especially in the wake of the economic challenges brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Innovation is more than just a new idea, method or device. It’s about providing relevant and practical solutions to address the challenges faced by our society today,” Barba said during the WIPO general assembly.

He said that nearly half of the 77 Innovation and Technology Support Offices (ITSOs) established by IPOPHL in the country have successfully commercialized their IP assets.

These ITSOs – which comprise academic, research and development and support institutions – assist in the creation of IP in the academe and research sectors while also extending technical assistance to entrepreneurs and inventors.

In empowering startups, the agency has been working with the Asian Institute of Management’s Dado Banatao Incubator Program to assist startups when drafting patent claims.

The IPOPHL chief also reported that the country continues to step up its innovation efforts through a whole-of-government approach, citing the passage of the Philippine Innovation Act in 2019.

The law aims to guide the country’s innovation goals to strengthen, promote, and develop an innovative and entrepreneurial ecosystem and culture in the Philippines.

“Our country’s legislators understand the critical role that IP plays in innovation,” Barba said.

“When they drafted the Philippine Innovation Act, they included IPOPHL in the roster of government agencies comprising the National Innovation Council. This Council is tasked under the law to draft the Philippines’ long-term innovation agenda,” he said.

Barba emphasized that a key element guiding the innovation progress in the Philippines, based on its needs and development level, is the concept of Filipinnovation.

“Filipinnovation refers to the Filipinos’ ingenuity creating new value, a whole-of-nation call, and commitment to pursue the Philippines’ progress through innovation,” Barba said.

The general assembly is an annual event that gathers WIPO’s 193 member-states to provide updates on their individual progress and together build cooperation toward future policy directions.

