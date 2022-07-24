^

Business

AirAsia offers seat sale ahead of air fare hikes

Elijah Felice Rosales - The Philippine Star
July 24, 2022 | 12:00am
AirAsia offers seat sale ahead of air fare hikes
AirAsia announced the return of the AirAsia Big Sale, where base fares drop to as low as P1 for travels scheduled between Oct. 1, 2022 and Oct. 28, 2023.
Walter Bollozos, file

MANILA, Philippines — Low-cost carrier AirAsia Philippines is offering base rates for as low as P1 from July 25 to 31 to support travel demand in the face of looming air fare hikes.

AirAsia announced the return of the AirAsia Big Sale, where base fares drop to as low as P1 for travels scheduled between Oct. 1, 2022 and Oct. 28, 2023.

AirAsia Philippines spokesman Steve Dailisan said the seat sale covers the 16 domestic routes, including newly-opened destinations Dumaguete and Roxas City and demand heavy Caticlan and Tagbilaran.

Dailisan said the AirAsia Big Sale serves as one of the low-cost carrier’s promos to mitigate the impact of the impending fuel surcharge hike.

He asked travelers to consider the seat sale for the trips they will take especially during the holidays.

“We at AirAsia are solid on our promise of making it possible for everyone to access world-class flying without hurting the wallet. We encourage our guests, especially those giddy to fly home to their families or spend time with loved ones out-of-town over the holidays, to plan around these promos to maximize their travel budget,” Dailisan said.

According to Dailisan, passengers may also maximize the seat sale by acquiring flight plus hotel bundles offered by AirAsia as well, wherein guests may avail up to 30 percent off for flight and hotel promos for as long as they were booked through the AirAsia Super App.

Dailisan added that travelers may also enjoy a 50 percent discount for purchases made in AirAsia’s travelmall, the firm’s online retail platform.

“There are many ways for our guests to hack ticket prices. For instance, they can book 30 days and above in advance, which assures them of our best ticket prices complemented by ongoing promos,” Dailisan said.

Last week the Civil Aeronautics Board (CAB) adjusted the fuel surcharge to Level 12 for August from Level 11 in July to allow airline firms cope with the rising cost of jet fuel.

Level 12 amounts to a fuel surcharge of P389 to P1,137 for domestic flights and P1,284.4 to P9,550.13 for foreign flights.

Together with flag carrier Philippine Airlines (PAL), AirAsia filed an application for authority to raise its fuel surcharge to Level 12 as permitted by CAB.

“AirAsia understands that this slight movement in the fuel surcharge cost might be of concern to some guests [and] this is why we complement this uptick with regular sale promos, such as the ongoing P77 base fare in select domestic and international routes and the upcoming AirAsia Big Sale happening next week,” Dailisan added.

AIRASIA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending

Asserting our sovereignty, energy is at stake

By Iris Gonzales | 4 days ago
Around this time six years ago, on July 12, 2016, the Arbitral Tribunal at the Hague handed down its landmark ruling affirming the rules-based international order governing the South China Sea and upholding the country’s...
Business
fbtw

Do we still need a bank secrecy law?

By Mary Ann LL. Reyes | 17 hours ago
Various business groups and foreign chambers of commerce have requested President Bongbong Marcos to prioritize certain legislative proposals, among which is an amendment to the country’s bank secrecy law...
Business
fbtw
Philippines slides down in annual gender gap index

Philippines slides down in annual gender gap index

By Ramon Royandoyan | 1 day ago
The Philippines slid down two notches in the World Economic Forum's Global Gender Gap Index this year amid shrinking enrollment...
Business
fbtw
Businesses to look for clear economic plans in Marcos' first SONA

Businesses to look for clear economic plans in Marcos' first SONA

By Ramon Royandoyan | 1 day ago
Businesses will wait for the new president's economic plans once he delivers his first SONA to the people.
Business
fbtw

AC Energy changes name to ACEN Corp

By Richmond Mercurio | 17 hours ago
ACEN Corp. has  secured the Securities and Exchange Commission‘s approval to change its corporate name and make amendments to its primary and secondary purposes.
Business
fbtw
Latest
Meralco among world&rsquo;s most environmentally responsible firms

Meralco among world’s most environmentally responsible firms

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
The Manila Electric Co. has committed to continue advancing its drive towards sustainability after being recognized as one...
Business
fbtw
BSP has room to hike rates further &ndash; AMRO

BSP has room to hike rates further – AMRO

By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas still has room to continue raising key policy rates, following last week’s off-cycle...
Business
fbtw
World Bank: Southeast Asia needs stronger rules on plastic value chain

World Bank: Southeast Asia needs stronger rules on plastic value chain

By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
Southeast Asian countries needs to come up with stronger regulatory frameworks and innovative methods in the plastic value...
Business
fbtw
Customs seizes P32 million worth of smuggled onions

Customs seizes P32 million worth of smuggled onions

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 hour ago
Agricultural smuggling remains a problem in the country with P32 million worth of onions recently seized by the governme...
Business
fbtw
Digitalization to boost capital market &ndash; DOF

Digitalization to boost capital market – DOF

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 hour ago
The Department of Finance has called on the Securities and Exchange Commission to further boost the capital market through...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with