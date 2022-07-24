^

Business

Schneiderm Electric names new Philippine head

The Philippine Star
July 24, 2022 | 12:00am
Ireen Catane.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Schneider Electric, a global leader in energy management and automation, recently named Ireen Catane as the new country president for  the Philippines. She will also be involved in Schneider Electric’s East Asia and Japan management team.

As the first female to head Schneider Electric Philippines, Schneider reinforces its commitment to diversity and inclusion.  Catane brings with her an extensive leadership experience and strong track record in managing key end-user and channel sales, marketing, and IT businesses.

Over the past three decades, she has held management positions with IBM Philippines, Microsoft Philippines and Samsung Electronics Philippines, among others. Most recently, she served as the chief executive officer of NTT Ltd. Philippines.

