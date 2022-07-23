^

Spectrum powers up PLDT centers in Visayas

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
July 23, 2022 | 8:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Manila Electric Co. subsidiary Spectrum has further advanced PLDT’s push for sustainability as it completed the energization of solar facilities in five business centers of the telco giant in the Visayas.

Solar rooftop panels with a combined capacity of 431.21 kilowatt-peak (kWp) were installed by Spectrum in PLDT’s offices in La Paz in Iloilo, Mandaue City in Cebu, Roxas City in Capiz, Cebu City, and Bacolod City in Negros Occidental.

Spectrum said the projects are expected to generate approximately 591,550 kilowatt hours of clean energy annually.

This will result in energy cost savings amounting to an estimated P2.2 million every year for PLDT.

On top of energy cost savings, the telco is also seen reducing its carbon footprint by an estimated 421 metric tons, which translates to 845,000 trees planted over 20 years and 1.7 million  kilometers reduced in vehicle travel per year.

“Through Spectrum’s safe, reliable and end-to-end solar solutions, we empower customers to manage their electricity expenses at times when energy prices are volatile,” Spectrum chief operating officer Patrick Henry Panlilio said.

PLDT’s initiative to use solar power for its business centers in Visayas forms part of the group’s decarbonization roadmap that aims to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by around 40 percent by 2030.

“Partnering with PLDT was an opportunity for us to enable the company to operate efficiently and sustainably and realize their goal to help preserve the environment,” Panlilio said.

“With sustainability at the core of our operations, we also make it possible for our partners to have a sustainable energy source. We are here to harness the potential of solar energy in helping customers, communities, and the country in realizing our shared goal of taking care of our environment for the future generations,” he said.

Backed by Meralco’s energy expertise and proven safety track record, Spectrum has been providing services and solutions to help customers reduce their costs while taking part in saving the planet.

The company offers tailor-fit solutions for industrial, commercial, and residential customers through an in-depth understanding of energy consumption behaviors and strategic partnerships with world-class technology partners.

