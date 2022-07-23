^

Business

Pru Life, Shopee partner for health protection plans

Louise Maureen Simeon - The Philippine Star
July 23, 2022 | 8:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Life insurer Pru Life UK is making available its health protection plans via e-commerce platform Shopee to reach more Filipinos at affordable rates.

 Pru Life said Filipino consumers can now tap their health protection products through electronic vouchers via Shopee amid the latter’s wide reach and high user base.

 Pru Life president and CEO Eng Teng Wong said Filipinos from all sectors, especially the underserved and vulnerable, should have easy access to life insurance products.

“Being on the Shopee platform aims to encourage everyone to protect themselves and those who matter to them with products at price points they can afford,” Wong said.

As of now, the health insurance protection covers dengue, whose cases have been rising over the past months amid more mobility and the start of the rainy season.

Wong said Pru Life would soon add other types of plans to cater to different protection and financial needs of Filipinos.

 Shopee users can purchase e-vouchers for PRUDengue MedCare and PRUDengue MedCare Pro which are redeemable in Pulse, Pru Life’s health and wealth mobile application.

 The packages are priced from P200 to P350 for a coverage of six months to one year.

 Both products offer a lump sum benefit of P10,000 for the life insured upon diagnosis of dengue. The PRUDengue MedCare Pro, on the other hand, provides an additional P100,000 if the person dies due to the disease.

 Filipinos aged 18 to 59 are eligible to buy the product as the policy owner and they can also avail it for their kids aged one to 17. Overseas Filipino workers may also buy the e-vouchers in Shopee for their families in the country.

