DA-Cordillera proposes P4.4-M aid for flood-hit Banaue farmers

Jan Cuyco - Philstar.com
July 22, 2022 | 1:06pm
STAR / Edd Gumban, file

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Agriculture-Cordillera (DA-CAR) is requesting P4.4 million from the agency's central office to bankroll a proposed rehabilitation plan for 756 Banaue farmers affected by flash floods earlier this month. 

“The rehabilitation plan will focus on production support services which will cater to the procurement of assorted vegetable seeds, livestock and poultry with supplements, HDPE [high-density polyethylene] hose and soil ameliorants,” DA-CAR said in a statement on Thursday.

DA-CAR added that the plan will be sent to the DA-Central Office’s Quick Response Fund for budget consideration.

Cameron Odsey, DA-CAR regional executive director, maintained that vegetable production in the Cordillera region remains “stable” and unaffected by the July 7 flash floods. Heavy downpour coupled with strong winds resulted in flash floods covered with mudslides in Banaue, Ifugao, affecting six barangays in the area. 

Damage to agriculture stood at P10.9 million based on a July 14 report by DA-CAR. Affected farmers were mostly into rice, high-value crops, livestock and poultry. 

With flooding incidents also reported in Sultan Kudarat, Sarangai and Zamboanga del Sur, the DA also reported that the disaster has affected 1,559 farmers overall. The floods have also destroyed 882 metric tons of crops in 1,700 hectares of agricultural areas from these places.

DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE-HIGH VALUE COMMERCIAL CROPS
