ICTSI named among world’s top maritime port operators

MANILA, Philippines — From its humble roots as one of the first successful port privatization stories in the Philippines and in Asia, International Container Terminal Services Inc. (ICTSI) has emerged as the top wholly independent global terminal operator (GTO) with a portfolio that spans all six continents.

Leading independent maritime research and consulting firm Drewry, in its Global Container Terminal Operators Annual Review and Forecast for 2021-2022, ranks ICTSI eighth among GTOs in terms of equity TEU based on the consolidated 10.1 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEU) it handled in 2020. GTOs handled mostly 66 percent of the global port volumes in 2020. ICTSI’s consolidated throughput in 2021 increased 10 percent to 11.1 million TEUs, owing to the reopening of markets and improvements in trade.

The report also ranks the company as the largest wholly independent port operator with a presence across six continents. ICTSI currently operates 33 terminals in 20 countries, mostly in emerging markets, standing with Hutchison Ports and DP World as the most geographically diverse among GTOs. ICTSI is also considered a true Philippine economic transnational, moving know-how, investments, goods, people and technology across borders.

ICTSI’s continuing expansion is anchored on its core strategy of acquisitions and greenfield developments of small- to medium-sized terminals through government partnerships while maintaining majority ownership across its global operations. Drewry cites ICTSI and German logistics giant Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG for having the highest equity level across their portfolios.

Despite the slowdown of global trade during the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, ICTSI continued to expand its operations with the addition of two new multipurpose terminals in Nigeria and Cameroon. The company also expanded its existing operation in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil by adding rail logistics to its services through the long-term lease of an intermodal terminal in Barra Mansa.

Owing to a strong performance during the second half of 2020, ICTSI allotted $250 million in capital expenditures for 2021 to bankroll new developments in its flagship Manila International Container Terminal, Matadi Gateway Terminal in D.R. Congo, and Victoria International Container Terminal in Australia.

ICTSI takes pride in being an independent stevedore with no ties to shipping lines, state-owned enterprises, and other major industry stakeholders. Compared to hybrid operators, ICTSI’s independent nature allows it to create value across its terminals by improving efficiency through the implementation of trademark best practices.

For three decades and counting, ICTSI continues to serve as a driver of global economic growth. Beyond profit, the company recognizes the complex role of ports in the development of economies and communities where it operates.

In Papua New Guinea, ICTSI has successfully transformed the ports of Lae and Motukea into high-performing gateways. The company also developed Australia’s first fully automated container terminal in Melbourne, which is also one of the first such port facilities in the world. ICTSI’s terminal in Ecuador is the first carbon-neutral port facility in Latin America. These milestones, to name a few, along with global presence and operational efficiency, have helped ICTSI consolidate its position among the giants of global maritime logistics.