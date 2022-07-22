^

Business

ICTSI named among world’s top maritime port operators

The Philippine Star
July 22, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — From its humble roots as one of the first successful port privatization stories in the Philippines and in Asia, International Container Terminal Services Inc. (ICTSI) has emerged as the top wholly independent global terminal operator (GTO) with a portfolio that spans all six continents.

Leading independent maritime research and consulting firm Drewry, in its Global Container Terminal Operators Annual Review and Forecast for 2021-2022, ranks ICTSI eighth among GTOs in terms of equity TEU based on the consolidated 10.1 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEU) it handled in 2020. GTOs handled mostly 66 percent of the global port volumes in 2020. ICTSI’s consolidated throughput in 2021 increased 10 percent to 11.1 million TEUs, owing to the reopening of markets and improvements in trade.

The report also ranks the company as the largest wholly independent port operator with a presence across six continents. ICTSI currently operates 33 terminals in 20 countries, mostly in emerging markets, standing with Hutchison Ports and DP World as the most geographically diverse among GTOs. ICTSI is also considered a true Philippine economic transnational, moving know-how, investments, goods, people and technology across borders.

ICTSI’s continuing expansion is anchored on its core strategy of acquisitions and greenfield developments of small- to medium-sized terminals through government partnerships while maintaining majority ownership across its global operations. Drewry cites ICTSI and German logistics giant Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG for having the highest equity level across their portfolios.

Despite the slowdown of global trade during the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, ICTSI continued to expand its operations with the addition of two new multipurpose terminals in Nigeria and Cameroon. The company also expanded its existing operation in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil by adding rail logistics to its services through the long-term lease of an intermodal terminal in Barra Mansa.

Owing to a strong performance during the second half of 2020, ICTSI allotted $250 million in capital expenditures for 2021 to bankroll new developments in its flagship Manila International Container Terminal, Matadi Gateway Terminal in D.R. Congo, and Victoria International Container Terminal in Australia.

ICTSI takes pride in being an independent stevedore with no ties to shipping lines, state-owned enterprises, and other major industry stakeholders. Compared to hybrid operators, ICTSI’s independent nature allows it to create value across its terminals by improving efficiency through the implementation of trademark best practices.

For three decades and counting, ICTSI continues to serve as a driver of global economic growth. Beyond profit, the company recognizes the complex role of ports in the development of economies and communities where it operates.

In Papua New Guinea, ICTSI has successfully transformed the ports of Lae and Motukea into high-performing gateways. The company also developed Australia’s first fully automated container terminal in Melbourne, which is also one of the first such port facilities in the world. ICTSI’s terminal in Ecuador is the first carbon-neutral port facility in Latin America. These milestones, to name a few, along with global presence and operational efficiency, have helped ICTSI consolidate its position among the giants of global maritime logistics.

ICTSI
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
PSE sanctions ABS-CBN

PSE sanctions ABS-CBN

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 3 days ago
The Philippine Stock Exchange has sanctioned ABS-CBN Corp. for multiple violations of the rules and regulations of discl...
Business
fbtw
Philippines bucks Asia downgrades with better growth outlook from ADB

Philippines bucks Asia downgrades with better growth outlook from ADB

By Ramon Royandoyan | 14 hours ago
The Philippines joins a small number of Asian economies that received a better economic outlook from ADB.
Business
fbtw
Debt payments send Philippine dollar position to a deficit in June

Debt payments send Philippine dollar position to a deficit in June

By Ramon Royandoyan | 1 day ago
The Philippines posted another dollar deficit in June, albeit narrower than the previous month's gap, as the national government...
Business
fbtw

Asserting our sovereignty, energy is at stake

By Iris Gonzales | 2 days ago
Around this time six years ago, on July 12, 2016, the Arbitral Tribunal at the Hague handed down its landmark ruling affirming the rules-based international order governing the South China Sea and upholding the country’s...
Business
fbtw
Latest
ADB hikes Philippines growth forecast GDP seen to grow by 6.5% this year

ADB hikes Philippines growth forecast GDP seen to grow by 6.5% this year

By Louella Desiderio | 2 hours ago
The Asian Development Bank expects the Philippine economy to grow faster than initially anticipated this year, following the...
Business
fbtw
Farmgate palay prices rise in May

Farmgate palay prices rise in May

By Danessa Rivera | 2 hours ago
The farmgate prices of palay or unhusked rice increased by  1.6 percent in May from year-ago levels, a welcome development...
Business
fbtw
BSP pushes ASEAN cross-border payments

BSP pushes ASEAN cross-border payments

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 2 hours ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas continues to push for multilateral cross-border payments connectivity in the region as countries...
Business
fbtw
Philippines debt rose the most in Southeast Asia &ndash; Moody&rsquo;s

Philippines debt rose the most in Southeast Asia – Moody’s

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 2 hours ago
The ratio of government debt to the economic output, as measured by the gross domestic product (GDP), increased the most in...
Business
fbtw
Stocks retreat anew on lack of new catalysts

Stocks retreat anew on lack of new catalysts

By Iris Gonzales | 2 hours ago
Share prices fell for a second day yesterday as investors waited on the sidelines for fresh catalysts to drive the market,...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with