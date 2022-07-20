Debt payments send Philippine dollar position to a deficit in June

Foreign reserves are assets held mostly as investments in foreign-issued securities, gold as well as foreign currencies like dollar and euro. Being the lender of last resort, the BSP manages reserves as a stand-by fund to help the economy stay afloat in times of external shocks.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines posted another dollar deficit in June, albeit narrower than the previous month's gap, as the national government withdrew from its holdings to pay for its foreign debts.

The country's balance of payments (BOP) amounted to a deficit of $1.57 billion in June, wider compared with the $312 million deficit a year ago, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas reported on Tuesday.

The dollar deficit, however, was slightly smaller compared to May, when the shortfall stood at $1.6 billion.

"The BOP deficit in June 2022 reflected outflows arising mainly from the National Government’s payments of its foreign currency debt obligations," the BSP said in a statement.

The BOP is a summary of the country’s transactions with the world for a specific period of time. A deficit happens when foreign fund outflows exceed inflows.

In the first six months of the year, the BOP deficit amounted to $3.1 billion, bigger than the $1.9 billion deficit recorded in the same period a year ago. The central bank attributed the bigger gap to a yawning trade deficit, as rallying world oil prices and improving domestic demand from Filipinos emerging from lockdowns bloat the country’s import bill.

This year, the central bank forecasts the BOP to land at a deficit of $6.3 billion. If realized, this would be a reversal from $1.3 billion surplus recorded in 2021.

Sought for comment, Domini Velasquez, chief economist at China Banking Corp, expects the BOP deficit to persist in the next months, partly as headwinds abroad are unlikely to go away anytime soon.

"The country is expected to continue posting BOP deficits in the coming months given that the largest component, the current account, is also expected to be in deficit. However, we expect more contained deficits in the next few months as import prices of major commodities such as oil and food are coming off from its highs after Russia invaded Ukraine," she said in a Viber message.

A BOP deficit also means a weaker currency, which could further bloat import costs. For this year, BSP expects imports to grow 18% annually, higher than its old projection of 15% increase.

"On the other hand, this may be offset by tepid growth in remittances and economic slowdown in export destinations such as Europe, China, and the US which can temper exports receipts," Velasquez added.

Nicholas Antonio Mapa, senior economist at ING Bank in Manila, said the BSP remained one of the more proactive central banks amid the pandemic.

"Despite some claims, the BSP has been one of the most active central banks in terms of buildup during the pandemic, shoring up its stores of FX ammunition to a new record high of 110 bn. Falling gross international reserves in bad times can be expected as we need to draw on stores to get through the winter," he said in a Viber message.

The country's dollar reserves were trimmed to $100.9 billion as of end-June. The level represents a buffer equivalent to 8.4 months worth of imports of goods and services. It's about 7.1 times the country’s short-term external debt based on original maturity and 4.5 times based on residual maturity.

"After all this is the reason reserves are built: to safeguard the external balances in bad times. With the economy fully recovered after months of support, we are now seeing a resurgent economy as reflected by a healthy increase in imports of raw materials and capital goods," Mapa added.