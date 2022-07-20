^

Business

BOI approves P924 million coconut project

Catherine Talavera - The Philippine Star
July 20, 2022 | 12:00am
BOI approves P924 million coconut project
The BOI said the project is expected to shore up the country’s export of desiccated coconut, with target markets in various countries.
Pixabay

MANILA, Philippines — The Board of Investments (BOI) has approved the application for registration of Consolidated Coconut Corp.’s P924 million coconut project, which is seen to boost the country’s desiccated coconut exports.

In a statement yesterday, the BOI said the project is expected to shore up the country’s export of desiccated coconut, with target markets in various countries.

The project located in Plaridel, Misamis Occidental will have an annual capacity of 93,750 metric tons (MT) of desiccated coconut, and it targets to commence operations in September.

“We’re making head way in sustaining Philippine exports, particularly desiccated coconut, with the approval of the project by Consolidated Coconut Corp. We are truly seizing the opportunity as the Philippines is the top producer of such product globally,” Trade Undersecretary and BOI managing head Ceferino Rodolfo said.

The project exploits the country’s competitive advantage in manufacturing and exporting desiccated coconut.

Based on the Philippine Coconut Farmers and Industry Roadmap (2021-2040), the Philippines is the world’s largest exporter of desiccated coconut and has the greatest ability to compete in the global market.

Consolidated Coconut will engage in the production and export of high-quality food-grade desiccated coconut to target markets North and South America, Europe, China, Asia, Australia and the Middle East.

The company has now entered the manufacturing industry by producing coconut products such as desiccated coconut.  It acquired brand new equipment imported from India, Sri Lanka, and Singapore amounting to P430 million or $7.78 million.

To produce desiccated coconut, the firm will use an array of equipment such as a biomass boiler, shelling machine, paring dryer, generator set, and steam system control, among others, which will all be sourced locally.

In addition, the paring machine, desiccated coconut dryer, and laboratory equipment will be imported from Sri Lanka, India and Singapore, respectively.

The coconut project is expected to generate 475 jobs during the first five years of its commercial operations and construction.

The project will utilize raw materials, specifically the de-husked coconuts from coconut farmers in Misamis Occidental and nearby provinces.

In 2020, the total volume of global desiccated coconut exports reached 438,052 MT.

The Philippines sits at the top with 147,000 MT of desiccated coconut exported, representing 33.56 percent share of the world exports, and the country’s top export destinations of desiccated coconut are the US,  Netherlands, Australia,  UK and Russia.

The country has the largest land area devoted to coconut farms and the second-largest coconut production in the world, representing a 23.4 percent share of global production.

The coconut project will contribute to the attainment of the Coconut Farmers and Industry Development Plan’s (CFIDP) goal of promoting integrated processing systems to optimize the utilization of coconut.

Coconut is the second largest crop sector in the country in terms of area planted with 3.6 million hectares in 2020, or approximately 26 percent of the country’s total agricultural lands.

BOI

COCONUT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
PSE sanctions ABS-CBN

PSE sanctions ABS-CBN

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 day ago
The Philippine Stock Exchange has sanctioned ABS-CBN Corp. for multiple violations of the rules and regulations of discl...
Business
fbtw
Markets drop as Apple report fans economic worries

Markets drop as Apple report fans economic worries

8 hours ago
In a sign of concern among big-cap firms about an economic slowdown or recession, Bloomberg News said tech titan Apple was...
Business
fbtw

Imported inflation

By Rey Gamboa | 1 day ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas’ recent move to raise key interest rates by 75 basis points (bps) is a welcome step, perhaps the most crucial of the many outlined measures by the previous economic team to control...
Business
fbtw
Dominguez offers advice on avoiding debt trap

Dominguez offers advice on avoiding debt trap

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 2 days ago
The Marcos administration can avoid falling into a debt trap, particularly to China, if the benefits of the projects it will...
Business
fbtw
CebuPac takes delivery of new A320NEO

CebuPac takes delivery of new A320NEO

1 day ago
Cebu Pacific, received on July 17 its fourth aircraft delivery for 2022 a brand-new Airbus A320NEO that uses sustainable aviation...
Business
fbtw
Latest
Philippines at risk of food, energy volatility

Philippines at risk of food, energy volatility

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 57 minutes ago
The Philippines is one of the countries in Asia-Pacific highly vulnerable to volatile food and energy prices as the Russia-Ukraine...
Business
fbtw
Stocks extend gains on sustained bargain hunting

Stocks extend gains on sustained bargain hunting

By Iris Gonzales | 57 minutes ago
The Philippine stock market stayed in positive territory for the second straight session yesterday with investors continuing...
Business
fbtw
Metrobank expands partnership with PERA HUB

Metrobank expands partnership with PERA HUB

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 57 minutes ago
Ty-led Metropolitan Bank & Trust Co. (Metrobank) has expanded its partnership with PERA HUB of the Aboitiz Group to boost...
Business
fbtw
BSP seen to be done with rate hikes

BSP seen to be done with rate hikes

By Louella Desiderio | 57 minutes ago
With the country’s second quarter economic performance expected to disappoint, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas is likely...
Business
fbtw
State infrastructure spending rises to P81 billion

State infrastructure spending rises to P81 billion

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 57 minutes ago
The government ramped up its infrastructure spending in May to P81 billion largely due to payments for the country’s...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with