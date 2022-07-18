BSP-approved foreign borrowings up 29% in Q2

MANILA, Philippines — The national government hiked its foreign borrowings year-on-year in the second quarter amid a tight fiscal space that’s weighing on its spending priorities.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas approved a total of $3.54 billion of public sector foreign debts in the April-June period, up 26% compared with a year ago, data released Monday showed.

But on a quarter-on-quarter basis, external liabilities approved by the BSP’s Monetary Board were down 26%.

Under the 1987 Constitution, the central bank’s approval is required before the national government can enter into borrowing contracts with offshore creditors or guarantee external debts. This is to ensure that the state’s foreign debt pile is kept at manageable levels.

The government, though, mostly borrows from domestic sources to minimize risks that may bloat external debts like a weakening currency and an increase in global interest rates. Treasury data shows local borrowings accounted for 69.3% of the total debt pile as of May 2022.

Broken down, the BSP-approved foreign debts in the second quarter included the issuance of a yen-denominated bonds amounting to $513.41 million, which will be used for the state’s “general financing requirements” and ongoing pandemic response.

There were also three project loans cumulatively worth $2.16 billion that the BSP had approved. Under this segment, $405.99 million will fund bridge projects while a $1.75 billion loan from Manila-based Asian Development Bank is earmarked for the South Commuter Railway project.

The central bank also greenlighted three program loans totaling $869.72 million.

This year, the Marcos administration has set a budget deficit limit of P1.67 trillion, equivalent to 8.6% of gross domestic product. To bridge the budget gap and fund the nascent administration's projects and planned reforms, the government may have to keep borrowing from investors at home and abroad amid a slow recovery of revenues.

"Given the past experience of its economic managers, very volatile financial markets, and higher public sector debt, the Marcos administration will likely be very prudent in keeping with its programmed foreign currency debt cap of 30% of its total debt," Domini Velasquez, chief economist at China Banking Corp., said.

"Economic managers have been quite vocal that the administration will take advantage of public private partnerships for infrastructure projects, given the limited fiscal space," she added.