^

Business

Formal appointment of Lotilla urged

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
July 18, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The country’s solar developers are urging President Marcos to formally appoint Raphael Lotilla as Secretary of the Department of Energy following the favorable legal opinion issued by the Department of Justice last week on his nomination.

“The solar industry is simply overjoyed to hear the favorable legal opinion of the Department of Justice declaring the exclusion of an independent director under RA 9638,” said Tetchi Capellan, chairperson of the Philippine Solar and Storage Alliance.

“With such firm interpretation, we urge the President to formally appoint Atty. Lotilla to the post of Secretary in the Department of Energy,” she said.

Capellan said the country’s solar developers offer its unwavering support to the incoming DOE chief, expressing their commitment to continually find ways to lower the generation cost by introducing more efficient technologies, better business processes, and applying cost-saving measures.

According to Capellan, the energy sector is in a period of transition toward a greener grid, with policies issued by the previous leadership that put in place the mechanism for the injection of about 17 gigawatts solar energy by 2030.

“We will work with him as we did in the past when solar energy was still deployed in off-grid and remote communities around the country,” she said.

The DOJ, in a statement last week, said Lotilla’s nomination as DOE chief is “valid and lawful.”

Listed Aboitiz Power Corp., in a stock exchange filing last week, also announced that Lotilla has resigned as lead independent director of the company effective July 11, due to his nomination and appointment to government position.

The nomination of Lotilla, who served as energy secretary from 2005 to 2007 during the presidency of Gloria Macapagal Arroyo, is being reviewed to determine whether an independent director is considered an officer of the company.

He was elected independent director of ACE Enexor in 2019, and as lead independent director of AboitizPower in 2021.

Section 8 of Republic Act 7638, the law that created the Department of Energy, states that “no officer, external auditor, accountant, or legal counsel of any private company or enterprise primarily engaged in the energy industry shall be eligible for appointment as secretary within two years from his retirement, resignation, or separation therefrom.”

Capellan said her group’s past experience with Lotilla “affirms his fairness and determination to do good.”

“We fully trust the competence and integrity of Secretary Lotilla,” she said.

DOE

DOJ

PRESIDENT MARCOS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Nomura forecasts peso to depreciate to 58:$1

Nomura forecasts peso to depreciate to 58:$1

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 2 days ago
Japanese investment bank Nomura expects the peso depreciating further to hit an all-time low of 58 to $1 by the end of July...
Business
fbtw
AboitizLand innovates construction with Japanese precast technology

AboitizLand innovates construction with Japanese precast technology

1 day ago
AboitizLand has entered into a partnership with the Philippine subsidiary of Sumitomo Mitsui Construction Co. Ltd., SMCC Philippines...
Business
fbtw
&lsquo;More rate hikes needed as inflation still to peak&rsquo;

‘More rate hikes needed as inflation still to peak’

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 day ago
Ayala-led Bank of the Philippine Islands believes inflation has not peaked yet despite quickening to 6.1 percent in June from...
Business
fbtw
Budget carriers resume more foreign flights

Budget carriers resume more foreign flights

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 day ago
Budget airlines continue to resume direct flights to three Southeast Asian neighbors as part of their efforts to speed up...
Business
fbtw
Higher yields seen for government securities

Higher yields seen for government securities

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 day ago
The Bureau of the Treasury may have to reject bids in next week’s auction of government securities as investors will...
Business
fbtw
Latest

‘Prolonged war to worsen trade balance in ASEAN +3’

By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
A prolonged war between Russia and Ukraine would lead to further increases in fuel and commodity prices, and worsen the trade balance for most economies in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) +3 (China,...
Business
fbtw

DA, JICA team up for veggie value chain

By Danessa Rivera | 1 hour ago
The Department of Agriculture has teamed up with Japan International Cooperation Agency to implement a five-year program to enhance the country’s vegetable value chain.
Business
fbtw

IdeaSpace invests P1 million each into 3 tech startups

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 hour ago
Pangilinan-led IdeaSpace Foundation has infused P3 million into three startups that capitalize on the shift to digital platforms to address challenges and risks arising from the new normal.
Business
fbtw

Basic issues in EV industry need to be addressed

By Catherine Talavera | 1 hour ago
Trade Secretary Alfredo Pascual said fundamental issues in the electric vehicle sector in the country must be addressed first before this vehicle type can be added under the government’s incentives program...
Business
fbtw

Euro parity

By Wilson Sy | 1 hour ago
The euro reached parity with the US dollar for the first time in two decades. From an all-time high of 1.60 in 2008, the euro has since gone down 38 percent.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with