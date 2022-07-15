^

Stocks, peso down a day after BSP's surprise hike

Ramon Royandoyan - Philstar.com
July 15, 2022 | 4:38pm
In this May 10, 2022 photo, the external display of the Philippine Stock Exchange building in Taguig City shows PSEi's closing a day after the presidential elections. Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. is poised to win the presidency after gaining a wide lead over his rivals.
PSE / Released

MANILA, Philippines — Local equities and the peso struggled a day after the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas hiked interest rates by 75 basis points in a bid to rein in inflation and soften the local unit's decline.

Shares in Philippine Stock Exchange Index tumbled 0.85% to close trading on Friday at 6,195.26. The broader All Shares index inched down 0.63% while most of the sub-indices landed in the red except for industrial shares, which climbed 0.45%.

Commenting on the local bourse's performance, Rastine Mercado, research head at Chinabank Securities, said investors were wary of developments here at home and abroad. 

"Today's market performance continues to indicate prevailing investor caution amid major developments this week (U.S. June inflation print, BSP's off-cycle rate hike) and the upcoming earnings season," Mercado said in a text message.

"We think that bargain-hunting should help prop up prices in the coming week, especially if the market is able to successfully hold above the 6,000 level," he added.

Luis Limlingan, head of sales at local brokerage Regina Capital attributed the PSE's decline to US Fed rumblings of large rate hikes that could amount to a full percentage point.

"Philippine shares ended Friday in the negative region following a disappointing start to 2Q earnings from JPMorgan Chase and Morgan Stanley. Investors also weighed the likelihood of larger interest rate hikes from the Fed and looming recession concerns," he said in a Viber message.

Foreign investors sold P628.48 million more shares than they bought in the stock market. A total of 784.9 million stocks, valued at P5.64 billion, switched hands at the end of weekly trading.

Meanwhile, the peso closed at P56.36 against the greenback, weaker than the previous day's close of P56.15.

“The BSP’s off cycle jumbo hike yesterday provided some relief on the Philippine peso. But gains are looking to be temporary as it closed near the pre-off cycle rate. Downward pressure on the peso will likely dominate until the Fed’s FOMC meeting towards end of the month,” Domini Velasquez, chief economist at China Banking Corp., said.

