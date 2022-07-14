^

Business

DOLE, DMW sign memorandum to 'streamline' redundant services

Franco Luna - Philstar.com
July 14, 2022 | 2:02pm
DOLE, DMW sign memorandum to 'streamline' redundant services
Filipinos lining up for check-in procedures at Macau International Airport on Sept. 3, 2021.
DFA / R. Genotiva

MANILA, Philippines — The Departments of Labor (DOLE) and Migrant Workers (DMW) signed Thursday a joint memorandum circular pushing for a smooth transition of six labor agencies to the DMW, with the end goal of fully operationalizing the DMW by 2023.

At a press briefing Thursday morning, DOLE Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma said the measure aims to allow DMW to become operational by next year.

DMW Secretary Susan Ople said that joint circular for a fast and smooth transition of the six DOLE agencies to the DMW, including:

  1. Philippine Overseas Employment Administration 
  2. Philippine Overseas Labor Offices
  3. International Labor Affairs Bureau 
  4. National Reintegration Center for OFWs 
  5. Overseas Workers Welfare Administration 
  6. National Maritime Polytechnic 

"The joint circular sets the limits on what the DMW and DOLE can do together and opens the doors for so many opportunities for collaboration and innovation," she said. 

"We're looking at how to apply digital solutions to ease the burden on the shoulders of our OFWs who only want to find better opportunities overseas."

Laguesma added that Labor Undersecretary Benjo Benavidez and OWWA Administrator Hans Cacdac were assigned to facilitate the transition. 

But will President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s move to "rightsize" the government bureaucracy affect the newly-formed DMW? Laguesma said the two departments won't be exempted from that process. 

Ople was careful to point out that the current process is simply streamlining the offices while the department is still waiting for the Department of Budget and Management's approval of the department's staffing pattern and budget proposal for inclusion in the 2023 GAA.

"In-house, a lot of streamlining has to be done including contract verification and the issuance of Overseas Employment Certificates," she admitted. 

All personnel of POEA, offices under the Philippine Overseas Labor Office, and other related agencies will continue to serve in a holdover capacity for the time being to ensure continued service.

Meanwhile, the DOLE said it would still continue sending food, vitamins, and COVID-19 care packages to affected overseas Filipino workers while OWWA is sending financial assistance worth $200 dollars to families that tested positive 

Until the streamlining is complete, the joint memorandum circular also gives the DMW full authority to convene labor attaches and look at improvements in reaching out to OFWs.

Ople added that the department's One Repatriation Center is set to be launched next week at the second floor of the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration building. The center is seen to assist in processing requests for repatriation of stranded and exploited OFWs. 

DEPARTMENT OF LABOR AND EMPLOYMENT

DEPARTMENT OF MIGRANT WORKERS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending

The great equalizer Pilipino

By Joey Concepcion | 14 hours ago
At two major events I hosted this week, there was a curious intersection: digital technology.
Business
fbtw

Bumpy road ahead for LGUs

By Rey Gamboa | 14 hours ago
Considered a landmark win by local governments in their struggle for more financial resources from the national government is the 2019 Supreme Court decision upholding the argument that internal revenue allotment...
Business
fbtw
ABS-CBN, TV5 wrap up blocktime negotiations

ABS-CBN, TV5 wrap up blocktime negotiations

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 14 hours ago
Negotiations to add more ABS-CBN shows on TV5 are nearing conclusion, business tycoon Manuel V. Pangilinan said yesterda...
Business
fbtw

PSALM: SPPC has P35 billion overdue payables

By Richmond Mercurio | 14 hours ago
The Power Sector Assets and Liabilities Management Corp. said San Miguel Corp.’s South Premiere Power Corp. has P34 billion overdue payables to the state-run firm as of June 30, in relation to the1,200-megawatt...
Business
fbtw

The here and now

By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
The angry crowd rushing through the presidential palace in Sri Lanka must have evoked a sense of deja vu to our new President.
Business
fbtw
Latest
UnionDigital Bank secures BSP approval to start operations

UnionDigital Bank secures BSP approval to start operations

By Ramon Royandoyan | 15 minutes ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas gave the go-ahead for UnionBank of the Philippines' digital banking arm to start operations....
Business
fbtw
BSP surprises with massive rate hike to choke off rapid inflation

BSP surprises with massive rate hike to choke off rapid inflation

By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 3 hours ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas hiked its key rate by massive 75 basis points at an emergency meeting on Thursday, in...
Business
fbtw
Alternergy Holdings files for P2.1-billion IPO in November

Alternergy Holdings files for P2.1-billion IPO in November

5 hours ago
Let’s wait on the 2022 numbers.
Business
fbtw
What's the procedure for the SPNEC SRO payment plan?

What's the procedure for the SPNEC SRO payment plan?

5 hours ago
This is a good question, especially since this is something that I’ve never dealt with before, either.
Business
fbtw
Quick takes from around the market

Quick takes from around the market

5 hours ago
On APL and BNCOM
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with