DOLE, DMW sign memorandum to 'streamline' redundant services

Filipinos lining up for check-in procedures at Macau International Airport on Sept. 3, 2021.

MANILA, Philippines — The Departments of Labor (DOLE) and Migrant Workers (DMW) signed Thursday a joint memorandum circular pushing for a smooth transition of six labor agencies to the DMW, with the end goal of fully operationalizing the DMW by 2023.

At a press briefing Thursday morning, DOLE Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma said the measure aims to allow DMW to become operational by next year.

DMW Secretary Susan Ople said that joint circular for a fast and smooth transition of the six DOLE agencies to the DMW, including:

Philippine Overseas Employment Administration Philippine Overseas Labor Offices International Labor Affairs Bureau National Reintegration Center for OFWs Overseas Workers Welfare Administration National Maritime Polytechnic

"The joint circular sets the limits on what the DMW and DOLE can do together and opens the doors for so many opportunities for collaboration and innovation," she said.

"We're looking at how to apply digital solutions to ease the burden on the shoulders of our OFWs who only want to find better opportunities overseas."

Laguesma added that Labor Undersecretary Benjo Benavidez and OWWA Administrator Hans Cacdac were assigned to facilitate the transition.

But will President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s move to "rightsize" the government bureaucracy affect the newly-formed DMW? Laguesma said the two departments won't be exempted from that process.

Ople was careful to point out that the current process is simply streamlining the offices while the department is still waiting for the Department of Budget and Management's approval of the department's staffing pattern and budget proposal for inclusion in the 2023 GAA.

"In-house, a lot of streamlining has to be done including contract verification and the issuance of Overseas Employment Certificates," she admitted.

All personnel of POEA, offices under the Philippine Overseas Labor Office, and other related agencies will continue to serve in a holdover capacity for the time being to ensure continued service.

Meanwhile, the DOLE said it would still continue sending food, vitamins, and COVID-19 care packages to affected overseas Filipino workers while OWWA is sending financial assistance worth $200 dollars to families that tested positive

Until the streamlining is complete, the joint memorandum circular also gives the DMW full authority to convene labor attaches and look at improvements in reaching out to OFWs.

Ople added that the department's One Repatriation Center is set to be launched next week at the second floor of the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration building. The center is seen to assist in processing requests for repatriation of stranded and exploited OFWs.