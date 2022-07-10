^

Business

PetroGreen’s 2 solar projects get government OK

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
July 10, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — PetroGreen Energy Corp., the renewable holding unit of Yuchengco-led PetroEnergy Resources Corp. (PERC), has been given the green light by the government for two new utility-scale solar power projects.

PERC assistant vice president Maria Victoria Olivar said PetroGreen Energy has secured the solar energy operating contracts from the Department of Energy (DOE) and the corresponding environmental compliance certificate from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) for the 25-megawatt direct current (MWdc) Bugallon project in Pangasinan and the 27 MWdc Dagohoy project in Bohol.

“Resolutions of support for the projects have also been granted by the local governments of Pangasinan and Bohol, for which we are grateful,” Olivar said.

She said the company’s final investment decision now awaits the closing of ongoing discussions with selected contractors and project lender.

PERC president Milagros Reyes said the two new solar projects continue the company’s calibrated expansion of its renewable energy assets.

This comes even as the firm carefully wind down its upstream petroleum operations to go completely renewables in the near future.

“These new projects not only contribute to the government’s goal of increasing renewable energy’s share in our generation mix but will also provide fresh investments and critical power supply in two high-growth areas of the country – Bohol and Pangasinan,” Reyes said.

PetroGreen Energy is an investor and developer of renewable energy projects in the country.

The company has significant stakes in the 32-MW Maibarara geothermal facility in Batangas operated by Maibarara Geothermal Inc., the 36 MW Nabas1 wind power project in Aklan by PetroWind Energy Inc., and the 70-MWDC Tarlac solar power facility by PetroSolar Corp.

It also recently acquired three new offshore wind blocks from the DOE covering offshore northern Luzon, northern Mindoro, and eastern Panay.

PETROGREEN ENERGY CORP.
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Monde Nissin shares tumble after instant noodle recall

Monde Nissin shares tumble after instant noodle recall

By Ramon Royandoyan | 2 days ago
Monde Nissin shares tanked on Thursday, as investors sold on the news that Taiwan, France, Ireland and Malta recalled variants...
Business
fbtw
Marcos' economic team sells 'ambitious' goals as Philippines faces tougher 2022

Marcos' economic team sells 'ambitious' goals as Philippines faces tougher 2022

By Ramon Royandoyan | 1 day ago
Economic managers of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. are convinced that the Philippine economy will emerge strong by the end...
Business
fbtw

Airport economic zone

By Boo Chanco | 2 days ago
It was amusing to read so many misinformed opinions from otherwise intelligent observers regarding President Junior’s veto of the law providing perks for the Bulacan airport economic zone.
Business
fbtw

A timely truth and reminder

By Francis J. Kong | 1 day ago
Tim Collver is a scientist and a churchmate of mine.
Business
fbtw
&lsquo;Positive global trade trend may soon end&rsquo;

‘Positive global trade trend may soon end’

By Catherine Talavera | 1 day ago
While the value of global trade hit a record high in the first quarter , the positive trend may soon end this year amid tightening...
Business
fbtw
Latest
World Bank wants gov&rsquo;t to fast-track rollout of national ID

World Bank wants gov’t to fast-track rollout of national ID

By Louella Desiderio | 59 minutes ago
The government is urged to expedite the rollout of the Philippine Identification System as its use is seen to improve the...
Business
fbtw
Diokno backs retention of Rice Tariffication Law

Diokno backs retention of Rice Tariffication Law

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 59 minutes ago
Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno will recommend to President Marcos to retain the Rice Tariffication Law amid calls for the...
Business
fbtw
Discounts to Beep card holders urged

Discounts to Beep card holders urged

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 59 minutes ago
The Department of Transportation is encouraging the operators of the Light Rail Transit and Metro Rail Transit Line 3 to extend...
Business
fbtw
BSP extends P11.6 billion rediscount loans in H1

BSP extends P11.6 billion rediscount loans in H1

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 59 minutes ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has extended peso rediscount loans amounting to P11.6 billion to big banks in the first half...
Business
fbtw
Philippine skincare market seen to bloom to P75 billion by 2026

Philippine skincare market seen to bloom to P75 billion by 2026

By Louella Desiderio | 59 minutes ago
The Philippine skincare market is expected to bloom to P74.8 billion by 2026 as more consumers get on the clean beauty trend,...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with