Digital payment now make up a third of retail transactions – BSP

MANILA, Philippines — The share of digital payments to total retail transactions jumped to 30.3 percent last year from 20.1 percent in 2020 as more Filipinos embraced digitalization amid the pandemic, according to the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP).

This means that the share of electronic payments to retail transactions need to jump by another 19.7 percent over the next two years to meet the 50 percent target set by the central bank under its Digital Payments Transformation Roadmap.

BSP Governor Felipe Medalla is optimistic that the target under the roadmap would be achieved.

“The latest results show we are closer to meeting our objective of converting at least 50 percent of retail payment transactions to digital form by the end of 2023, under the BSP Digital Payments Transformation Roadmap,” Medalla said.

According to the BSP, the share of digital payments to total retail transactions in terms of value soared to 44.1 percent last year from 26.8 percent in 2020.

The BSP said the key contributors to the overall growth of digital payments were merchant payments, peer-to-peer (P2P) remittances, and business payments of salaries and wages to employees, all of which are high-frequency, low value retail transactions.

Data showed the volume of merchant payments increased by 43.8 percent, while P2P remittances soared by 268.6 percent.

Business payments of salaries and wages also jumped by 170.2 percent, indicating that businesses are transitioning from cash to digital channels, such as electronic fund transfers to bank or e-money accounts, for salary disbursements.

Moreover, the BSP said that the significant rise in the use of account-to-account electronic fund transfers could be seen as a result of expanding access to transaction accounts and the shifting preference of consumers toward the use of digital modes for payments.

“This capability for digital transactions should be within reach of every Filipino in our increasingly digital economy,” Medalla said.

With the support of the payments industry led by the Philippine Payments Management Inc., the BSP chief said the central bank continues to promote a vibrant and inclusive digital payments ecosystem where every Filipino can actively participate and enjoy its benefits.”