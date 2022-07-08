^

Business

Tax on single-use plastics pushed

Louise Maureen Simeon - The Philippine Star
July 8, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Finance is pushing for the slapping of duties on single-use plastics amid worsening climate change.

In a television interview, Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno said the move toward climate financing should be supported.

“On our part on the tax side, I think we should think of some measures that we can do to reduce pollution,” Diokno said.

“For example, tax on single-use plastic is worth considering,” he said.

House Bill 9171 or the Excise Tax on Plastic Bags targets to slap a P20 per kilo tax on single-use plastic bags in supermarkets, malls, shops, stores, sales outlets, and other establishments.

The bill was approved in December last year but the Senate is still crafting its counterpart version.

The DOF earlier estimated that around P923 million in revenue could be generated should the measure be enacted into law.

Diokno emphasized that the Philippines is one of the most vulnerable in terms of climate change.

“And so it is in our own interest that the movement toward climate change should be supported,” Diokno said.

“On the expenditure side, I think some kind of a joint effort by the national government and local governments on green activities like cleaning of the river, reforestation, developing mangroves, among others should be done,” he said.

Plastic pollution remains one of the county’s greatest waste problems and non-government organization BAN Toxics earlier called on the new administration to prioritize the plastic crisis.

“We hope to see a concrete action plan tackling the plastic pollution issue followed by its strict implementation and monitoring,” the group said.

A recent report by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) showed that developing economies in Asia are seen consuming and contributing most to global plastic waste in the decades to come.

Global plastics consumption is expected to rise to 1.23 billion metric tons (MT) in 2060 from the 2019 level of 460 million MT if bold policies are not implemented.

About 60 percent of plastic waste entering the oceans comes from five Asian countries namely China, Indonesia, Philippines, Thailand, and Vietnam. The Philippines is also the world’s third biggest plastic polluter.

DEPARTMENT OF FINANCE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Peso breaches 56-level as dollar extends bullish run

Peso breaches 56-level as dollar extends bullish run

By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 8 hours ago
The peso sank to its lowest level in nearly 17 years as recession fears continue to send investors running to safe-haven US...
Business
fbtw
Monde Nissin shares tumble after instant noodle recall

Monde Nissin shares tumble after instant noodle recall

By Ramon Royandoyan | 7 hours ago
Monde Nissin shares tanked on Thursday, as investors sold on the news that Taiwan, France, Ireland and Malta recalled variants...
Business
fbtw
ORCA Cold Chain Solutions files for IPO

ORCA Cold Chain Solutions files for IPO

By Ramon Royandoyan | 11 hours ago
Cold storage company ORCA Cold Chain Solutions filed for an initial public offering on Thursday in a bid to raise cash for...
Business
fbtw
Marcos Jr. administration eyes passage of remaining Duterte-era tax reforms

Marcos Jr. administration eyes passage of remaining Duterte-era tax reforms

By Ramon Royandoyan | 1 day ago
The Marcos Jr. administration is eyeing the passage of remaining tax reform packages left behind by former President...
Business
fbtw
Fading base effects dim factory output in May

Fading base effects dim factory output in May

By Ramon Royandoyan | 6 hours ago
Dissipating base effects dampened factory output in May already suffering from global supply chain issues.
Business
fbtw
Latest
Dollar reserves drop to 21-month low of $101.9 billion

Dollar reserves drop to 21-month low of $101.9 billion

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
The country’s foreign exchange buffer declined for the fourth straight month in June to hit its lowest level in 21 months...
Business
fbtw
Jobless rate rises to 6% Nearly 3 million Filipinos unemployed in May &nbsp;

Jobless rate rises to 6% Nearly 3 million Filipinos unemployed in May  

By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
The number of unemployed Filipinos went up in May while the quality of available jobs deteriorated, according to the latest...
Business
fbtw
Peso breaches 56:$1 level

Peso breaches 56:$1 level

1 hour ago
The peso breached the 56 to $1 level after shedding 39 centavos to close at 56.06 from Wednesday’s 55.67, amid heightened...
Business
fbtw
PSEi dips as jobless rate rises, peso falls

PSEi dips as jobless rate rises, peso falls

By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
Local stocks moved counter to other Asian bourses yesterday as investors took profits after four consecutive days of gai...
Business
fbtw

Airport economic zone

By Boo Chanco | 1 hour ago
It was amusing to read so many misinformed opinions from otherwise intelligent observers regarding President Junior’s veto of the law providing perks for the Bulacan airport economic zone.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with