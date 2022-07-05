Procurement IRR guideline for private transactions

MANILA, Philippines — The Government Procurement and Policy Board regularly release compliance regulations that will boost the efficiency of procurement and bidding for goods, infrastructure, and consulting services. Whether you are doing government to government (G2G) or government to private transactions, you must update yourselves to these changes. To help public and private stakeholders, the Center for Global Best Practices is hosting the following training programs from 1:30 to 4:45 p.m. via Zoom:

a) The law and IRR for procurement of goods (Wed. to Fri., July 27, 28 and 29)

b) The new bidding documents for procurement of goods (Wed., Aug. 17)

c) The law and IRR for procurement of infrastructure (Wed. to Fri., Aug. 24, 25 and 26)

d) The new bidding documents for procurement of infrastructure (Mon., Sept. 12)

e) The Law and IRR for Procurement of Consulting Services (Wed. to Fri., Sept. 21, 22 and 23)

f) The new bidding documents for consulting services (Tues., Oct. 25)

The rules mandate all government entities and prospective bidders to use the new bidding documents for the procurement of goods, infrastructure, and consulting services. These programs will cover the fundamental principles, planning, eligibilities, standard bid documents, procedures for public bidding, early procurement, alternative modes of procurement, administrative remedies, compliance to avoid offenses and prevent penalties and more!

These webinars will also update participants on the recent GPPB issuances on efficient E-Based procurement processes, procurement in emergency cases in times of calamities and community quarantine, blacklisting of errant suppliers that is aligned with RA 9184 or the 2016 Revised IRR of the procurement law. Attendees will also learn the proper documentation to align bidding documents based on the provisions of this law.

For public officials, avoid getting into trouble due to violation and ignorance of the procurement law. For the private sector who wants to do business with the government, avoid disqualification due to non-compliance!

Learn from seasoned practitioner, lawyer Zoilo Andin, Jr., who is a procurement law expert, trainer, consultant, and adviser to many national government agencies, LGUs, private companies, and law firms. His expertise in public procurements was honed by his former government positions – president and chief operations officer, Northrail Corp.; deputy administrator, Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System; executive director of the National Solid Waste Management Commission and the Pasig River Rehabilitation Commission.

Registration is open to the general public and is highly recommended for the head and members of Bids and Awards Committee, procuring and bidding entities, and those in the private sector who would like to do business with the government. For details and a complete list of Best Practices programs, visit www.cgbp.org or call Manila Lines (+63 2) 8556-8968 / 69 or (+63 2) 8842-7148 / 59.

CGBP is an accredited training provider of the DILG-Local Government Academy, Governance Commission for GOCCs, Civil Service Commission and other regulatory board. Government employees who enroll in these training programs will not be covered by Philippine Procurement Law or RA 9184 based on its Revised IRR’s section 4.5-b, which classifies training and seminars as non-procurement activities. DBM circular 563 issued on April 22, 2016 also exempts public officials and government employees from the P2,000-limit per day on training fees.