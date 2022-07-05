^

Business

Procurement IRR guideline for private transactions

The Philippine Star
July 5, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Government Procurement and Policy Board regularly release compliance regulations that will boost the efficiency of procurement and bidding for goods, infrastructure, and consulting services. Whether you are doing government to government (G2G) or government to private transactions, you must update yourselves to these changes. To help public and private stakeholders, the Center for Global Best Practices is hosting the following training programs from 1:30 to 4:45 p.m. via Zoom:

a) The law and IRR for procurement of goods (Wed. to Fri., July 27, 28 and 29)

b) The new bidding documents for procurement of goods (Wed., Aug. 17)

c) The law and IRR for procurement of infrastructure (Wed. to Fri., Aug. 24, 25 and 26)

d) The new bidding documents for procurement of infrastructure (Mon., Sept. 12)

e) The Law and IRR for Procurement of Consulting Services (Wed. to Fri., Sept. 21, 22 and 23)

f) The new bidding documents for consulting services (Tues., Oct. 25)

The rules mandate all government entities and prospective bidders to use the new bidding documents for the procurement of goods, infrastructure, and consulting services. These programs will cover the fundamental principles, planning, eligibilities, standard bid documents, procedures for public bidding, early procurement, alternative modes of procurement, administrative remedies, compliance to avoid offenses and prevent penalties and more!

These webinars will also update participants on the recent GPPB issuances on efficient E-Based procurement processes, procurement in emergency cases in times of calamities and community quarantine, blacklisting of errant suppliers that is aligned with RA 9184 or the 2016 Revised IRR of the procurement law. Attendees will also learn the proper documentation to align bidding documents based on the provisions of this law.

For public officials, avoid getting into trouble due to violation and ignorance of the procurement law. For the private sector who wants to do business with the government, avoid disqualification due to non-compliance!

Learn from seasoned practitioner, lawyer Zoilo Andin, Jr., who is a procurement law expert, trainer, consultant, and adviser to many national government agencies, LGUs, private companies, and law firms. His expertise in public procurements was honed by his former government positions – president and chief operations officer, Northrail Corp.; deputy administrator, Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System; executive director of the National Solid Waste Management Commission and the Pasig River Rehabilitation Commission.

Registration is open to the general public and is highly recommended for the head and members of Bids and Awards Committee, procuring and bidding entities, and those in the private sector who would like to do business with the government. For details and a complete list of Best Practices programs, visit www.cgbp.org or call Manila Lines (+63 2) 8556-8968 / 69 or (+63 2) 8842-7148 / 59.

CGBP is an accredited training provider of the DILG-Local Government Academy, Governance Commission for GOCCs, Civil Service Commission and other regulatory board. Government employees who enroll in these training programs will not be covered by Philippine Procurement Law or RA 9184 based on its Revised IRR’s section 4.5-b, which classifies training and seminars as non-procurement activities. DBM circular 563 issued on April 22, 2016 also exempts public officials and government employees from the P2,000-limit per day on training fees.

GOVERNMENT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
San Miguel urges Marcos to reconsider veto of Bulacan airport ecozone

San Miguel urges Marcos to reconsider veto of Bulacan airport ecozone

By Ramon Royandoyan | 7 hours ago
San Miguel Corp. urged the Marcos Jr. administration on Monday to reconsider the veto of a bill creating the Bulacan Airport...
Business
fbtw
Marcos administration likely to temper growth targets as inflation bites

Marcos administration likely to temper growth targets as inflation bites

By Ramon Royandoyan | 10 hours ago
Economic managers of the Marcos Jr. administration would likely temper the growth targets set by the Duterte government as...
Business
fbtw

Peso lowest since 2005

By Wilson Sy | 1 day ago
The first half of this year is the worst first half for the Philippine peso since 2008.
Business
fbtw
Peso faces more headwinds in H2

Peso faces more headwinds in H2

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 2 days ago
The peso is seen weakening further in the second half of the year after emerging as the worst performing currency in ASEAN...
Business
fbtw

Ang still hopeful of ecozone status for Bulacan airport

By Iris Gonzales | 1 day ago
San Miguel Corp. president and CEO Ramon Ang said he respects the decision of President Marcos to veto the bill establishing Bulacan Airport City as a special economic zone, but expressed optimism the issues would...
Business
fbtw
Latest
T-bill rates up across the board

T-bill rates up across the board

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 hour ago
The Bureau of the Treasury fully awarded P15 billion in short-dated T-bills yesterday, its first time to do so since April,...
Business
fbtw
Security Bank eyes P1 billion from peso bonds

Security Bank eyes P1 billion from peso bonds

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
Security Bank Corp. has returned to the domestic debt market to raise at least P1 billion via the offering of fixed-rate peso...
Business
fbtw
Stronger LGU coordination needed for recovery - ADB

Stronger LGU coordination needed for recovery - ADB

By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
The government will need to strengthen interagency coordination and local government units capacity on social assistance programs,...
Business
fbtw
Targeted subsidies for vulnerable sectors eyed under 2023 budget

Targeted subsidies for vulnerable sectors eyed under 2023 budget

By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
The government is looking to propose subsidies for the vulnerable and the poor under next year’s budget to help those...
Business
fbtw
PSEi ekes out gains despite foreign selling

PSEi ekes out gains despite foreign selling

By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
The stock market opened the week on a positive note with the benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange Composite index (PSEi) closing...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with