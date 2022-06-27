^

Business

US Fed chair admits recession a 'possibility' after rate hikes

Philstar.com
June 27, 2022 | 1:55pm
powell
In this file photo US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell gives a press briefing after the surprise announcement the FED will cut interest rates on March 3, 2020 in Washington,DC. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on February 23, 2021 pledged that the US central bank will keep benchmark lending rates low until the economy is at full employment and inflation has risen consistently.
Eric BARADAT / AFP

WASHINGTON, United States — The US economy remains strong but a series of aggressive rate hikes meant to cool soaring inflation could eventually trigger a recession, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell cautioned Wednesday.

Powell, whose testimony before senators was closely watched by investors and analysts, also said the world's largest economy faces an "uncertain" global environment and could see further inflation "surprises."

The Fed chair again stressed that policymakers understand the hardships caused by rising prices and are committed to bringing down inflation, which has reached a 40-year high.

Last week, the US central bank announced the sharpest interest rate increase in nearly 30 years and promised additional similar moves to combat the price surge, with gas and food costs skyrocketing and millions of Americans struggling to get by.

But when peppered with questions about the prospect of a recession, Powell acknowledged the risk.

"It's not our intended outcome at all, but it's certainly a possibility," he told the Senate Banking Committee.

"And frankly, the events of the last few months around the world have made it more difficult for us to achieve what we want, which is 2% inflation and still a strong labor market."

In his opening remarks, Powell insisted the US economy "is very strong and well positioned to handle tighter monetary policy."

"Inflation has obviously surprised to the upside over the past year, and further surprises could be in store," the Fed chief said in his semi-annual appearance before Congress.

Policymakers "will need to be nimble" given that the economy "often evolves in unexpected ways," he said.

The Fed is facing intense criticism that it was too slow to react to the changing economy, which benefited from a flood of federal government stimulus.

Last week's super-sized 0.75-percentage-point increase in the benchmark lending rate was the third since March, taking the policy rate up a total of 1.5 points. Powell at the time said a similar increase was likely in July.

The ideal scenario would be for those moves to cool the economy enough to douse inflation pressures, without choking off growth -- the hoped-for "soft landing."

"I think it's going to be very challenging," Powell said, insisting there are "pathways" to avoid recession, and that he does not view the risk of a downturn as "particularly elevated."

Financial markets seemed cheered by his relatively upbeat comments, which echo those of other Fed officials in recent days who have pushed back against rising pessimism. 

But Wall Street stocks lost steam late in the trading session, and the Dow finished the day down 0.2%.

 

'Essential' to curb inflation

In addition to easing the financial strain on less-wealthy American families, the Fed chief said tamping down inflation was "essential" to maintain a healthy labor market.

The US economy recovered quickly from the Covid-19 pandemic, helped by robust consumer spending, and has continued to create jobs at a strong pace, pushing unemployment down to near a 50-year low.

But the buoyant demand for homes, cars and other goods clashed with transportation and supply chain snarls in parts of the world where Covid-19 has remained a challenge.

That fueled inflation, which got dramatically worse after Russia invaded Ukraine in late February and Western nations imposed stiff sanctions on Moscow, sending food and fuel prices up at a blistering rate.

But Powell noted that inflation is a global issue, not unique to the United States.

Many major central banks have joined the Fed in beginning to tighten monetary policy -- with the notable exception of the Bank of Japan.

Powell said many factors driving inflation are beyond the Fed's control, but he pointed to signs that rising rates are having an impact, as business investment slows and "activity in the housing sector looks to be softening, in part reflecting higher mortgage rates."

Average home loan rates jumped to 5.23% in May for a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage, from 4.98% in April, according to Freddie Mac, while the median price for homes topped $400,000 for the first time.

"The tightening in financial conditions that we have seen in recent months should continue to temper growth and help bring demand into better balance with supply," Powell said.

US ECONOMY

US FEDERAL RESERVE BOARD
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending

Strong dollar,  not weak peso

By Boo Chanco | 16 hours ago
As part of its service to clients, my bank sends me an SMS message by midmorning daily to inform me of the day’s exchange rate. I hardly gave it much attention until last Friday. The peso finally is at the...
Business
fbtw
Marcos admin bringing back PPP mode for project financing

Marcos admin bringing back PPP mode for project financing

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 16 hours ago
The Marcos administration has committed to retain infrastructure spending at five percent of the economy, as it vouched for...
Business
fbtw
Another foreign bank exits retail banking in Philippines &nbsp;

Another foreign bank exits retail banking in Philippines  

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 2 days ago
Dutch financial giant ING Bank is exiting the retail banking market in the Philippines, the second foreign bank to leave the...
Business
fbtw

Bear arrives

By Wilson Sy | 16 hours ago
On June 13, the S&P closed at 3,749.63 or down 21.3 percent, signaling that the bear market had arrived.
Business
fbtw

Too many thorns

By Iris Gonzales | 16 hours ago
There are just too many thorns we’re dealing with these days.
Business
fbtw
Latest
Central bank chiefs meet to discuss inflation challenge

Central bank chiefs meet to discuss inflation challenge

6 minutes ago
"The key for central banks is to act quickly and decisively before inflation becomes entrenched,"
Business
fbtw
Peso extends rout on 'dovish' BSP, breaches 55-level vs dollar

Peso extends rout on 'dovish' BSP, breaches 55-level vs dollar

By Ramon Royandoyan | 2 hours ago
The Philippine peso breached the P55-level against the US dollar on Monday to start another choppy trading this wee...
Business
fbtw
Solar Philippines takes 70% of the DoE&rsquo;s Green Energy Auction Program capacity

Solar Philippines takes 70% of the DoE’s Green Energy Auction Program capacity

7 hours ago
There are a ton of moving pieces here, but this auction result is definitely a win for SPNEC.
Business
fbtw
Prime Media reveals &ldquo;one app to rule them all&rdquo; strategy

Prime Media reveals “one app to rule them all” strategy

7 hours ago
Is PRIM up to the task?
Business
fbtw
Quick takes from around the market

Quick takes from around the market

7 hours ago
Put simply, this is the maximum value of property that a REIT could theoretically acquire without needing to sell additional...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with