^

Business

Innovative kinetic energy storage systems now manufactured in Philippines

The Philippine Star
June 26, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Silicon Valley-based energy storage company Amber Kinetics is helping accelerate a clean energy future as it successfully developed the world’s first and only long duration Kinetic Energy Storage System (KESS).

The company has commercialized and expanded its presence globally with its first manufacturing facility in the First Philippine Industrial Park in Sto. Tomas, Batangas. A second plant in the country is also in the final stages of construction. Amber Kinetics provides accessible technology to support the Philippines’ growing renewable energy demands.

The KESS features a power capacity of eight kW and discharge duration of four hours. With a commitment to provide a more sustainable solution, Amber Kinetics ensures utilizing recyclable steel materials. Additionally, the flywheel does not contain nor emit any hazardous materials over its design lifespan of 30 years. Apart from technical proficiency, the flywheel is a promising energy solution that does not compromise environment and safety.

The modular system is suitable for applications such as capacity or demand reduction, ancillary services, and energy firming.

In an effort to champion renewable energy in the Philippines, Amber Kinetics has also established partnerships with the Development Bank of the Philippines (DBP) and the Department of Science and Technology (DOST). Both institutions are exploring emerging energy innovations, providing support to the country’s energy interests.

Amber Kinetics also established its Flywheel Innovation Hub, a demonstration facility for flywheel technology at the De La Salle University – Laguna Campus. As a future-oriented company, they are set on encouraging the Philippine youth to take interest in renewable energy.

Amber Kinetics has successfully installed and commissioned its KESS in Australia, China, Hawaii, Philippines and the United States. More recently, they have deployed and installed flywheel units for projects in Japan. Apart from the Philippines and their Research and Development Center in the United States, they also hold offices in Australia and Singapore.

SILICON VALLEY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Meat imports up 5% in 5 months

Meat imports up 5% in 5 months

By Catherine Talavera | 2 days ago
The Philippines registered a 4.8 percent increase in meat imports in the first five months of the year, mainly driven by pork,...
Business
fbtw
Another foreign bank exits retail banking in Philippines &nbsp;

Another foreign bank exits retail banking in Philippines  

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 day ago
Dutch financial giant ING Bank is exiting the retail banking market in the Philippines, the second foreign bank to leave the...
Business
fbtw
ING to leave Philippine retail banking market

ING to leave Philippine retail banking market

By Ramon Royandoyan | 1 day ago
In a statement, ING Bank said they were concerned about an uncertain global economic situation, considering markets everywhere...
Business
fbtw

Crucial sector needs reforms

By Mary Ann LL. Reyes | 4 hours ago
Just how important is the air transportation sector to the Philippines?
Business
fbtw

Healthy conversations on hard topics

By Francis J. Kong | 4 hours ago
To say that the disagreements were bitter would be an understatement.
Business
fbtw
Latest
Foreign think tank raises Philippines GDP growth forecast

Foreign think tank raises Philippines GDP growth forecast

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 4 hours ago
FocusEconomics has raised the gross domestic product (GDP) growth forecast for the Philippines to 6.9 percent this year, from...
Business
fbtw
&lsquo;Strict COVID-19 lockdowns unlikely to be reimposed&rsquo; &nbsp;

‘Strict COVID-19 lockdowns unlikely to be reimposed’  

By Louisse Maureen Simeon | 4 hours ago
The Philippines is not seen resorting to any “economically damaging” lockdowns again even as the country records...
Business
fbtw
Stock exchange permanently closes trading floor in Taguig

Stock exchange permanently closes trading floor in Taguig

4 hours ago
The Philippine Stock Exchange permanently shut down its trading floor for brokers at its headquarters in Taguig City on Friday,...
Business
fbtw
PLDT, Smart push for recycling, responsible waste management

PLDT, Smart push for recycling, responsible waste management

4 hours ago
PLDT and its wireless unit Smart Communications further embed recycling and responsible waste management into their culture...
Business
fbtw
Market vendors, PUV drivers next targets for e-payments

Market vendors, PUV drivers next targets for e-payments

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 4 hours ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has partnered with the Department of the Interior and Local Government to promote the acceptance...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with