Innovative kinetic energy storage systems now manufactured in Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — Silicon Valley-based energy storage company Amber Kinetics is helping accelerate a clean energy future as it successfully developed the world’s first and only long duration Kinetic Energy Storage System (KESS).

The company has commercialized and expanded its presence globally with its first manufacturing facility in the First Philippine Industrial Park in Sto. Tomas, Batangas. A second plant in the country is also in the final stages of construction. Amber Kinetics provides accessible technology to support the Philippines’ growing renewable energy demands.

The KESS features a power capacity of eight kW and discharge duration of four hours. With a commitment to provide a more sustainable solution, Amber Kinetics ensures utilizing recyclable steel materials. Additionally, the flywheel does not contain nor emit any hazardous materials over its design lifespan of 30 years. Apart from technical proficiency, the flywheel is a promising energy solution that does not compromise environment and safety.

The modular system is suitable for applications such as capacity or demand reduction, ancillary services, and energy firming.

In an effort to champion renewable energy in the Philippines, Amber Kinetics has also established partnerships with the Development Bank of the Philippines (DBP) and the Department of Science and Technology (DOST). Both institutions are exploring emerging energy innovations, providing support to the country’s energy interests.

Amber Kinetics also established its Flywheel Innovation Hub, a demonstration facility for flywheel technology at the De La Salle University – Laguna Campus. As a future-oriented company, they are set on encouraging the Philippine youth to take interest in renewable energy.

Amber Kinetics has successfully installed and commissioned its KESS in Australia, China, Hawaii, Philippines and the United States. More recently, they have deployed and installed flywheel units for projects in Japan. Apart from the Philippines and their Research and Development Center in the United States, they also hold offices in Australia and Singapore.