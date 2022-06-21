DOTr on track to reopen PNR Lucena-San Pablo line

The DOTr in a statement said the PNR Lucena-San Pablo line would be reopened in the coming days.

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Transportation (DOTr) is on track to reopen the PNR Lucena-San Pablo line before President Duterte steps down from office as the agency had earlier promised.

The reopening of the line would usher in economic and tourism growth in the provinces of Laguna, Quezon and nearby areas.

Through the line, the DOTr said travel time between San Pablo, Laguna, and Lucena, Quezon will be cut to 30 minutes from the usual one hour.

The PNR Lucena-San Pablo line is also seen vital in restoring the PNR Bicol Express, which connects Metro Manila to Southern Luzon provinces, including Laguna, Quezon, Camarines Sur and Sorsogon.

“Under the leadership of Secretary Art Tugade, the revival of the PNR Lucena-San Pablo line is a testament of the DOTr’s goal of delivering the agency’s goal of providing a more comfortable and convenient life to the Filipino people through enhanced mobility and connectivity across the archipelago,” the agency said.

The PNR San Pablo-Lucena route is a 44-kilometer inter-provincial commuter railway which was part of the commuter train service to Bicol with stations and flag stops for daily commuters or short travels.

The DOTr said the commuter line ceased operation in October 2013 after the collapse of an abutment.

Aside from its use as a passenger commuter service, the DOTr earlier said the route could also be converted into a commercial or cargo freight service.