Japan allots P715 million for Bangsamoro

Louise Maureen Simeon - The Philippine Star
June 19, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Japanese government has extended 1.8 billion yen (P715.6 million) in grants to improve economic development in the Bangsamoro region.

The grant agreement entered into between the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) is meant to promote and stabilize the peace process in Bangsamoro.

It targets to improve socioeconomic infrastructures in the region, including the regional manpower training center in Sultan Kudarat and Basilan and farm-to-market roads in conflict-affected areas. It aims to generate growth for the Bangsamoro people in a sustainable, resilient and inclusive manner.

“We hope that this grant assistance project generates economic growth in the midst of changing times, which contributes to the stability and prosperity of the whole Philippines,” JICA chief representative Takema Sakamoto said.

Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Karl Chua, for his part, said the government expects more accessible economic opportunities as people are empowered through skills development and enrichment and improvement of market trade.

Since 2006, JICA has been supporting the peace building process in Bangsamoro through the Japan-Bangsamoro Initiatives for Reconstruction and Development.

Its recent projects for peace and development in Mindanao includes the Comprehensive Capacity Development Project for the Bangsamoro for building the foundation of governance, strengthening public service delivery and community development and dispatching JICA experts as special advisors.

NEDA
Philstar
