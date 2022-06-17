Globe pioneers use of next-gen network antennas

The Ayala-led telco said it has completed the deployment of a new series of antennas that efficiently enables the acceleration of 4G and the evolution of 5G technology.

MANILA, Philippines — Globe Telecom Inc. is pioneering the use of next-generation antennas to facilitate 4G acceleration and 5G evolution.

The deployment is seen to boost the company’s 4G and 5G network and ensure energy efficiency, Globe said.

“Globe is innovating with its vendor partners on the latest technologies available to improve customer experience through efficient 4G/5G network deployment,” said Joel Agustin, senior vice president and head of network planning and engineering at Globe’s network technical group.

“4G/5G deployment is accelerating and usage is continuously growing. The antenna is important for a network to have greater capacity, accelerate site deployment, have broader and deeper coverage, and achieve a low carbon footprint,” Agustin said.

According to Globe, the next-generation antenna adopts enhanced multi-array modules, ultra-high integration architecture, and full-band technology which will be crucial for a pervasive 4G/5G experience.

Since the antenna is smaller than the traditional design, Globe said it makes installation easier and faster even on cell sites with limited space.

The technology combines different frequency bands and accommodate different generations of cellular technologies, including 5G.

It also minimizes feed loss and improves energy efficiency, which means Globe can maximize energy efficiencies and lower electricity utilization through antenna development and power consumption innovation.

Globe said the use of the latest technology is part of its commitment to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, particularly UN SDG No. 9, which highlights the roles of infrastructure and innovation as crucial drivers of economic growth and development.

Globe has earmarked P89 billion for 2022 capital expenditures to roll out more 5G sites and in-building solutions, upgrade cell towers to 4G LTE, add more 4G cell sites, and lay down fiber to the homes.

The company fired up 380 new 5G sites in Metro Manila, Rizal, Cavite, Batangas, Bulacan, Davao, Cebu, Misamis Oriental, and Iloilo in the first quarter.