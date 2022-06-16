^

VREIT flat on stock market debut

Iris Gonzales - The Philippine Star
June 16, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — VistaREIT Inc. (VREIT), the real estate investment trust of Villar-owned property developer Vista Land & Lifescapes Inc., made its debut on the Philippine Stock Exchange yesterday.

VREIT opened at 1.73 per share  before closing at P1.75 per share, same as its offer price.

Its IPO marks the Villar Group’s sixth listed company after AllDay Marts Inc., AllHome Corp., Golden MV Holdings, Vista Land & Lifescapes Inc. and Vistamalls Inc.

Vista Land chairman Manuel Villar Jr. said what VREIT offers is an elevated mall experience from high quality and world-class tenants.

“We believe that Filipinos deserve an experience that is at par with the best of the world and this IPO helps us to do just that,” he said.

His son Manuel Paolo Villar, president and CEO of VREIT,   said yesterday’s listing reflects the company’s optimism on the economy.

“We are optimistic about the prospect of a reinvigorated economy due to the easing of the restrictions, VREIT sees a robust foundation, its synergies with Villar-group retail ecosystem,” he said.

VREIT aims to be among the leading diversified commercial REITs in the Philippines in terms of portfolio, profitability, growth, sustainability and dividend yield.

The company is the flagship mall and office REIT of Vista Land, with a current portfolio of 10 community malls and two PEZA-registered office buildings with an aggregate gross leasable area of 256,404 square meters.

The malls are located in Vista Land’s integrated developments, which serve as a one-stop shop for its residents in Las Piñas City, Bacoor City, General Trias City, Imus City, Municipality of Tanza, Antipolo City, San Jose Del Monte, San Fernando, and Talisay City, Cebu.

The office buildings, meanwhile, are located in Taguig City and Bacoor City.

VREIT is expanding its portfolio through the geographically-diverse pipeline of the profitable assets of Vista Land.

At present, Vista Land’s commercial assets are composed of 31 malls, seven office buildings and 69 commercial centers.

VREIT assets only account for over 20 percent of Vista Land’s GFA.

In addition, Vista Land has about 3,000 hectares of raw land, also known now as the Vista Estates.

Vista Land has also identified various locations that are suitable for commercial developments in the future.

