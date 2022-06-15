^

Business

Rates for 7-yr T-bonds soar

Elijah Felice Rosales - The Philippine Star
June 15, 2022 | 12:00am
Rates for 7-yr T-bonds soar
The seven-year T-bonds fetched a rate of 6.74 percent, securing bids from a low of 6.5 percent to a high of 6.8 percent as investors look to protect their capital from inflationary and tightening risks.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — The Bureau of the Treasury yesterday awarded just P19.551 billion of the P35 billion in reissued seven-year Treasury bonds (T-bonds), with a remaining life of six years and 11 months, on offer.

The seven-year T-bonds fetched a rate of 6.74 percent, securing bids from a low of 6.5 percent to a high of 6.8 percent as investors look to protect their capital from inflationary and tightening risks.

The yield breached by 24.6 basis points the market pricing of 6.494 percent for the tenor.

On the other hand, demand for the securities amounted to P62.296 billion, exceeding the offer by 1.78 times.

National Treasurer Rosalia de Leon said investors asked for increased rates yet again on fears that central banks worldwide may go aggressive with their policy tightening.

In response, the Treasury opted to make a partial award and cap the yield for the issuance.

“(We made a) partial award for offering, as the markets remain defensive with slew of news both from the US Fed and BSP (Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas) to take action to fight surge in prices,” De Leon said in a text message to reporters.

“(The Treasury then) decided to align rates with prevailing market rates,” she said.

US inflation jumped to a 40-year high of 8.6 percent in May, pressuring the Fed to review the pace of its monetary tightening.

The Fed plans to jack up rates by 50 basis points in its June meeting, but analysts believe a 75-basis-point hike could be on the table now. As of May the US central bank has raised rates by 75 basis points as part of the plan to tighten by a total of 175 basis points this year.

Here in the Philippines, inflation spiked to a 42-month high of 5.4 percent in May, as energy and food prices jumped on supply constraints caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Government economists expect inflation to average as high as 4.7 percent in 2022.

In response, BSP in May delivered a 25-basis-point hike in the benchmark rate to 2.25 percent with the intention of carrying out another one of the same level in its upcoming meeting on June 23.

By pushing interest rates up, central banks hope to raise borrowing costs and, in turn, decrease the demand for inflationary drivers.

BUREAU OF THE TREASURY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Cebu Pacific ramps up flights to Singapore

Cebu Pacific ramps up flights to Singapore

By Rosette Adel | 5 hours ago
Budget airline Cebu Pacific announced that it is adding flights to Singapore from two of its largest hubs, Manila and Ce...
Business
fbtw
'Consumer apps to remain king among Filipinos within two years'

'Consumer apps to remain king among Filipinos within two years'

By Ramon Royandoyan | 8 hours ago
Expect consumer-centric apps to remain the public's darling in two years amid a burgeoning startup scene in the Philippines....
Business
fbtw

Over P7 billion investments seen from new Philippines-UAE agreement

By Louella Desiderio | 1 day ago
Over P7 billion worth of investments are expected to be generated with the signing of the Philippines and United Arab Emirates of an investment promotion and protection agreement.
Business
fbtw
Peso skids past P53:$1 level to hit a fresh 3-year low

Peso skids past P53:$1 level to hit a fresh 3-year low

By Ramon Royandoyan | 1 day ago
The peso continued its retreat on mas it sank past the P53-per-dollar level on Monday.
Business
fbtw
Balai Ni Fruitas cuts offer price for P288.8-M IPO

Balai Ni Fruitas cuts offer price for P288.8-M IPO

11 hours ago
Balai Ni Fuitas Inc. slashed the price for its upcoming initial public offering that is meant to raise cash for its store...
Business
fbtw
Latest
&lsquo;Infrastructure spending cut harmful to recovery, competitiveness&rsquo;

‘Infrastructure spending cut harmful to recovery, competitiveness’

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 hour ago
The Department of Finance said cutting infrastructure spending would narrow the budget deficit in the short term, but may...
Business
fbtw
Easing COVID-19 curbs reignites illicit cigarette trade in Philippines

Easing COVID-19 curbs reignites illicit cigarette trade in Philippines

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 hour ago
As cigarette prices go up every year due to mounting taxes, smugglers are having a field day in far-flung areas particularly...
Business
fbtw
PLDT unfazed by new competition, technologies

PLDT unfazed by new competition, technologies

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
Telco giant PLDT Inc. welcomes potential new industry players as well as new technologies that will make its way to the local...
Business
fbtw
Jollibee continues international expansion

Jollibee continues international expansion

By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
The Jollibee Group, a Filipino-owned Asian food conglomerate, will continue with its sustained and aggressive international...
Business
fbtw
PSEi bucks regional slump amid US bear market

PSEi bucks regional slump amid US bear market

By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
Blue chip stocks staged a recovery yesterday, although the overall market remain, depressed as regional equities slumped following...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with