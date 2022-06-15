Rates for 7-yr T-bonds soar

The seven-year T-bonds fetched a rate of 6.74 percent, securing bids from a low of 6.5 percent to a high of 6.8 percent as investors look to protect their capital from inflationary and tightening risks.

MANILA, Philippines — The Bureau of the Treasury yesterday awarded just P19.551 billion of the P35 billion in reissued seven-year Treasury bonds (T-bonds), with a remaining life of six years and 11 months, on offer.

The yield breached by 24.6 basis points the market pricing of 6.494 percent for the tenor.

On the other hand, demand for the securities amounted to P62.296 billion, exceeding the offer by 1.78 times.

National Treasurer Rosalia de Leon said investors asked for increased rates yet again on fears that central banks worldwide may go aggressive with their policy tightening.

In response, the Treasury opted to make a partial award and cap the yield for the issuance.

“(We made a) partial award for offering, as the markets remain defensive with slew of news both from the US Fed and BSP (Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas) to take action to fight surge in prices,” De Leon said in a text message to reporters.

“(The Treasury then) decided to align rates with prevailing market rates,” she said.

US inflation jumped to a 40-year high of 8.6 percent in May, pressuring the Fed to review the pace of its monetary tightening.

The Fed plans to jack up rates by 50 basis points in its June meeting, but analysts believe a 75-basis-point hike could be on the table now. As of May the US central bank has raised rates by 75 basis points as part of the plan to tighten by a total of 175 basis points this year.

Here in the Philippines, inflation spiked to a 42-month high of 5.4 percent in May, as energy and food prices jumped on supply constraints caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Government economists expect inflation to average as high as 4.7 percent in 2022.

In response, BSP in May delivered a 25-basis-point hike in the benchmark rate to 2.25 percent with the intention of carrying out another one of the same level in its upcoming meeting on June 23.

By pushing interest rates up, central banks hope to raise borrowing costs and, in turn, decrease the demand for inflationary drivers.