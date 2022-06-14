Cebu Pacific ramps up flights to Singapore

MANILA, Philippines— Budget airline Cebu Pacific announced that it is adding flights to Singapore from two of its largest hubs, Manila and Cebu.

This is part of the carrier’s efforts to boost its international network.

The airline recently resumed its flights to key international destinations such as Bali, Indonesia; Hanoi, Vietnam and Sydney, Australia, among others.

It intends to fly twice daily from Manila and thrice-weekly from Cebu next month. Starting July 1, it will add a morning option for its passengers.

Cebu Pacific, one of the country’s leading airlines said flight 5J 813 is scheduled to depart Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 at 5:35 a.m., and is set to arrive at Changi Airport at 9:20 a.m. Its return flight, 5J 814, is scheduled to leave Singapore at 10:15 a.m., and arrive in Manila at 2 p.m.

On the other hand, the carrier intends to restart its flights between Cebu and Singapore every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Starting July 15, flight 5J 547 is scheduled to depart Mactan Cebu International Airport Terminal 2 at 11:05 p.m., and is set to arrive at Changi Airport by 3 a.m. the following day. Its return flight, 5J 548, with flights every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday, is scheduled to leave Singapore at 4 a.m., and arrive in Manila at 8:05 a.m.

Xander Lao, the airline’s chief commercial officer, said they are delighted to continue ramping up their international flight frequencies in Manila and Cebu.

"We know majority of the travelling public have been looking forward to travel internationally again, especially since a lot of countries have eased their restrictions," Lao said.

"We continue to work towards the expansion of our international network while we maintain operating over 100% of our pre-pandemic domestic capacity," he added.

Filipinos who wish to visit Singapore are no longer required to submit a pre-departure COVID 19 test but should present their proof of full vaccination (VaxCertPH or BOQ Yellow Card), and fill out a Singapore Arrival card three days before arrival.

Cebu Pacific advised passengers to visit its Travel reminders page for the latest updates and complete travel guidelines to their destination.