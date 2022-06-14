UNECC ratification to bolster cross-border trade, says DTI

MANILA, Philippines — President Duterte’s recent ratification of an international convention that seeks to facilitate the use of electronic communications in international trade will give a boost to cross-border trade, the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) said.

In a statement yesterday, the DTI welcomed the President’s recent signing of the instrument of ratification of the UNECC, which aims to facilitate the use of electronic communications in international trade by assuring contracts concluded and other communications exchanged electronically are valid and enforceable like the traditional paper-based equivalents.

“Ratification of this treaty is important because it sends a strong signal on the Philippines’ readiness to adopt a modern and predictable legal regime for international electronic contracts,” Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez said.

He said the move would also support efforts to promote cross-border transactions.

“That the ratification took place before the end of President Duterte’s administration demonstrates once more the administration’s excellent performance to facilitate online access to digital goods and services and to strengthen the digital economy as a driver of growth,” he said.

The DTI pushed for the country’s accession to the convention, which was signed by the Philippines on Sept. 25, 2007.

Earlier this year, the Department of Foreign Affairs endorsed the UNECC to the President for ratification as executive agreement following the certificates of concurrence from the DTI, as well as the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, Department of Budget and Management, Department of Information and Communications Technology, Department of Finance, Department of Justice, and the Department of Science and Technology.

Last March, the UN Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific conducted a Legal Readiness Assessment for Cross-Border Paperless Trade report and recommended the country’s accession to the UNECC to govern the legal recognition of cross-border electronic transactions.

Meanwhile, domestic law will continue to govern the country’s domestic transactions.

In the 2021 UN Global Survey on Digital and Sustainable Trade Facilitation, the Philippines got a score of 86.02 percent, above Southeast Asia’s average of 74.29 percent.

Lopez said the UNECC creates a modern and enabling legal framework for electronic commercial exchange.

This, as it reinforces the uniformity in electronic transactions by establishing common rules across jurisdictions.