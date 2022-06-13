Rate hike fears pressure FDIs in March

A net inflow means more FDIs entered the country against those that left.

MANILA, Philippines — Foreign direct investments to the Philippines stayed in positive territory in March, although inflows moderated during the month as investors started to position themselves for the end of so-called "cheap money era" that helped fuel pandemic recovery.

What’s new

Data from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas released Monday showed FDIs recorded a net inflow of $727 million in March, easing 9.8% year-on-year. A net inflow means more FDIs entered the country against those that left.

In the first quarter, FDI posted a net inflow of $2.4 billion, up 2% on an annual basis.

Why this matters

Unlike the so-called “hot money” which enters and leaves markets with ease, FDIs are firmer commitments that provide jobs for Filipinos, so the government wants to attract more FDIs and not only keep existing ones.

For this year, the central bank projects a full-year haul of $11 billion net inflow, higher than the actual $10.5 billion net inflow recorded last year.

What the BSP says

In a statement, the BSP attributed the slowdown in net inflows to increasing investor anxiety as central banks around the world start to gradually withdraw their support to the global economy, which has grown dependent on easy money to rebound from the pandemic.

In March, the US Federal Reserve fired off its first rate hike since 2018 to tame red-hot inflation stateside.

“While the country’s macroeconomic fundamentals remain sound, external risks, such as the impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on commodities and financial market condition, the start of policy tightening in several major central banks and the resurgence of COVID-19 cases in many Asian economies, may have contributed to investors’ concern about the outlook on the global economic recovery,” the BSP said.

What an analyst says

Nicholas Mapa, senior economist at ING Bank in Manila, agreed with the BSP.

“The slowdown in actual equity placements reflects anxiety over the ongoing policy normalization efforts of major central banks and their likely implications on the financial sector and economy as a whole,” Mapa said.

“Going forward, we expect FDI to remain positive but overall equity placements and reinvestment of earnings may take a while longer to improve. Investors would likely want to gauge the health of the global economy and or how resilient domestic growth will be in the face of the triple threat of faster inflation, higher borrowing costs and record high debt.”

Other figures