Government urged: Incentivize firms promoting circular economy

Louella Desiderio - The Philippine Star
June 13, 2022 | 12:00am

MADRID, Spain – The Philippine government should consider providing incentives and imposing a ban on the use of certain materials that cause harm to the environment to get more companies to commit to practices promoting a circular economy.

Gonzalo Muñoz, chair of the advisory board of UN Climate Champions, said in an interview on the sidelines of the South Summit 2022 co-organized by IE University, that similar to countries in Latin America, the Philippine government could use a carrot-and-stick approach for more companies to work on promoting a circular economy, referring to a model of production and consumption that reuses and recycles raw materials and components for as long as possible.

Muñoz, who is also co-founder of TriCiclos, one of the most recognized Latin American companies in circular economy, and co-leader of strategic consulting firm Manuia, which helps companies incorporate environmental, social and governance criteria in their strategies, said he is interested in helping the Philippines accelerate the integration of practices around circular economy.

“We are really interested on what’s happening in the Philippines in terms of the opportunities that circular economy will present for the country as one of the aspects integrated into climate action,” he said.

While there are companies, particularly, multinational firms that have already set targets to promote a circular economy by having all their products recyclable, reusable or compostable, he said it would be important for the government to have policies in place to support them, as well as compel other firms.

He said incentives have to be in place for change to happen and enable the circular economy model to grow.

Beyond incentives, he said the government should look at imposing a ban on materials that pose dangers to the environment.

“It gets to a point when you have to ban, you have to ban certain elements,” he said, citing plastic as an example given its negative impact on the environment.

Plastic waste often ends up in oceans, causing massive contamination of the water.

In the imposition of a ban, Muñoz said it is necessary to provide time, resources, and mechanisms to allow those to be affected to prepare for the shift to a new way of operating.

He said those who might be losing their current jobs due to the ban would need to be trained to move to either a new industry or new methods.

“That is a condition. Leave no one behind,” he said.

“The importance is not what jobs they are losing. It is about what is being created and what is the space for them in the economy that we are creating,” he said.

