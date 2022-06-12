‘Good governance, better infrastructure to hasten recovery’

MANILA, Philippines — The incoming administration should shift from a services-led economic growth model and instead espouse good governance and improved infrastructure to enable the country to recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, a former Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) official said.

In his book ‘Beyond the Crisis: A Strategic Agenda for the Next President’ launched recently by policy think tank Stratbase ADR Institute, Diwa Guinigundo, a former BSP deputy governor, said the Philippines has to attract the right kind of investments that have the highest potential to attain higher levels of growth and productivity.

“Private investments promote public investments, which in turn promote economic growth, which leads to more private investments,” he said, adding that this is a more resilient strategy for growth.

He cited other studies that showed that an increase in public investment by one percent of gross domestic product (GDP) could boost confidence in economic recovery, leading to an increase in GDP by 2.7 percent, private investments by 10 percent and employment by 1.2 percent.

Guinigundo also cited evidence that public investments generate between two and eight jobs for every $1 million spent on traditional information. The same amount spent on research and development and sustainable green projects could yield between five and 14 jobs, he said.

The COVID-19 pandemic took great economic and financial toll on the country, threatening the sound economic fundamentals achieved through structural reforms that began in the 1990s, he said.

Foremost, the pandemic-induced recession broke the country’s uninterrupted, 20-year growth streak. In the second quarter of 2020, the economy shrank by 17 percent, the biggest contraction since 1981. Supply disruptions forced prices upward.

In the labor market, unemployment remained elevated, with 31.6 million Filipinos still out of jobs. And despite the gradual reopening of the economy, employment across sectors remained, at best, asymmetric, with those in accommodation, food service activities, transport and storage suffering the most.

Finally, there is economic scarring: persistent and lingering effects in the form of considerable uncertainty and fears of further job losses, business failures, and renewed escalation of outbreaks leading to periodic lockdowns.

There are at least three major lessons we can learn from the pandemic-driven economic crisis, Guinigundo said in his paper.

Guinigundo said that only an investment-led growth will provide the momentum for the Philippines to address the health crisis and usher in economic recovery.

“This can be done through improving the investment climate – specifically, through governance and better infrastructure,” he said.