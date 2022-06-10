^

RCBC sees strong growth in housing, auto loans  

Lawrence Agcaoili - The Philippine Star
June 10, 2022 | 12:00am
MANILA, Philippines — Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. (RCBC) sees its housing and auto loan portfolio growing further toward the end of the year as the country continues to rebound from the pandemic-induced recession.

Ramil de Villa, head of the Consumer Lending Group at RCBC, said the company has a robust pipeline for home loans, while auto loans are expected to surge in the fourth quarter.

“For mortgage, we have a growing pipeline. For the next two quarters, mortgage will see a steady growth to reach its target,” De Villa said.

In the first quarter, De Villa said RCBC exceeded its performance when it comes to consumer loans, with mortgage and auto loans at P1.3 billion and P1 billion in sales, respectively.

RCBC said that auto and housing loans account for 20 percent of the bank’s total loan portfolio as of March.

Earnings of the Yuchengco-led bank jumped by 36 percent to P2.1 billion in the first quarter from P1.58 billion in the same quarter last year, while its total assets grew by 20 percent to P962 billion.

The bank’s loans as well as receivables and investment securities comprised 56 percent and 29 percent of the total, respectively.

RCBC has been a major market player for both auto and home loans.

Philippine banks, De Villa said, booked a nine percent growth in housing loans last year.

In terms of auto loans, RCBC is not expecting a significant increase in sales in the third quarter, but sees higher sales in the fourth quarter.

With the anticipated expansion of the auto loans business, De Villa said the bank managed to improve its non-performing assets in terms of repossessed cars by 60 to 70 percent between December last year and April this year.

“There is no more swelling in the yards – one of the best indicators that we are doing it right in auto lending. We will continue to be a relevant market player in auto, but we will do it cautiously,” De Villa said.

In order to reduce the instances of loan default during the pandemic, RCBC revisited its defense system and problematic accounts were put under the bank’s COVID-19 Assistance Recovery Enhancement Program (CARE) instead of taking back the purchased units.

Through this program, borrowers were able to repackage their payments and restructure their loans to provide much needed support during the height of the pandemic.

“We manage to generate income while cautiously growing auto loans through better operations and stronger collections. If you have stronger defense, you can protect your existing portfolio,” De Villa said.

Several banks allowed the restructuring of loans to help borrowers who were affected by the global health crisis.

“It is giving people a second chance, thus protecting the portfolio,” De Villa said.

