Share prices tumble amid rising inflationary risks

MANILA, Philippines — Share prices eased yesterday amid the surge in global oil prices and the weakening of the peso against the dollar, according to traders.

The benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange Composite index (PSEi) declined 24.52 points or 0.36 percent to finish at 6,716.88.

Likewise, the broader All Shares lost 16.67 points or 0.46 percent to close 3,585.85.

Japhet Tantiangco of Philstocks Financials said the local market edged lower yesterday amid the surge in global oil prices and the weakening of the local currency, both of which are seen to post inflationary risks to the economy.

The benchmark Brent crude stood at the $120 per barrel mark, while the local currency settled at 52.87 against the dollar.

“Investors also took a cautious stance while waiting for the Philippines’ May inflation report. Trading improved with net value turnover posting P5.64 billion, higher than Friday’s P4.24 billion. This remained below the year-to-date average of P6.91 billion as many investors remained on the sidelines. Foreigners were net sellers with net outflows amounting to P287.10 million,” he said.

The counters also ended in the negative territory except for the property sector, which closed in the green.

Total value turnover reached P5.938 billion. Market breadth was negative with 134 losers and 60 gainers while 47 issues were unchanged.

Active stocks were led by SM Prime Holdings which rallied by 4.09 percent to close at P39.45 per share; market debutante Raslag Corp. which gained 2.50 percent to finish at P2.05 per share; Converge ICT which lost 5.36 percent to end at P23.85 per share; Ayala Corp. which was down 4.82 percent to P661.50 per share; Semirara Mining and Power Corp. which lost 2.84 percent; Jollibee Foods Corp. which was down 2.52 percent to P201.20 per share and SM Investments Corp. which lost 0.46 percent to close at P861 per share.