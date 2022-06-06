^

DOF: Gov't debts would have reached P15.4-T without 'fiscal discipline'

Ramon Royandoyan - Philstar.com
June 6, 2022 | 3:48pm
A general view shows residential and commercial buildings in Manila on May 29, 2022.
AFP / Maria Tan

MANILA, Philippines — The government said Monday its pandemic-induced debts would have piled up to over P15 trillion this year had it been not for its “fiscal discipline” that ignored several calls for massive spending at the onset of the health crisis.

Obligations would have reached P15.4 trillion by the end of the year had the Duterte administration enacted “revenue-eroding legislative proposals or those requiring new appropriations,” Gil Beltran, chief economist at the Department of Finance, said in a statement.

That would have been P2.2 trillion higher than the government’s current projections, which have pegged state debts at P13.2 trillion by the end of 2022. Treasury data showed liabilities amounted to P12.76 trillion as of April, inching closer to the P13-trillion mark.

“As we have said over the past few years, the government has consistently exercised fiscal prudence in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic. We spent what we had to, but not more than what we could afford," Beltran said.

When the country was placed under hard lockdowns in 2020, two economic rescue bills advanced at the House of Representatives in response to a clamor for a bigger government stimulus to avert a higher economic fallout from the pandemic.

But the bills were in direct contrast to what the Executive department wanted for a stimulus measure: one that respects the boundary of the state budget and puts the deficit in check. With President Rodrigo Duterte holding veto power, lawmakers gave up on their fight for a bigger fiscal response to the virus and ended up passing the so-called “Bayanihan” laws.

In turn, these Executive-backed laws have put spending under control by limiting pandemic stimulus to amounts that the national budget could only provide at the time. To fund the costly coronavirus programs, the Bayanihan laws gave Duterte direct power to realign and repurpose funds in the budget, while some versions of the legislation provided small augmentation for new spending.

“The government did not support several stimulus bills, each proposing hundreds of billions of additional appropriations, precisely because we understood that this would translate into further increases in the deficit and debt,” Beltran said.

Indeed, that decision to limit spending tempered the growth of debts while the government got to keep its hard-won credit ratings.

But Nicholas Mapa, senior economist at ING Bank in Manila, believes that the state’s hesitation to unleash a fiscal bazooka at the onset of the pandemic resulted in missed opportunities to jumpstart the economy much sooner and avert a deeper plunge into recession.

“A substantial outlay early on in the pandemic may have pushed the debt levels to elevated levels, but it could have also helped revive the economy sooner, restore revenue streams and lead to narrower deficits and a more vibrant economy that would eventually translate to lower debt-to-GDP ratios," Mapa said.

