GCash gross transactional value surpasses P500-B in March

Ramon Royandoyan - Philstar.com
June 6, 2022 | 11:22am
GCash has partnered with various associations of market vendors and tricycle drivers and operators to educate and give them access to QR.
MANILA, Philippines — Transactions done using mobile e-wallet GCash crossed the P500-billion mark in terms of gross value in March, the company announced Monday, as more Filipinos go digital for their daily finance needs.

The subsidiary of telco giant Globe Telecom Inc. mainly attributed the milestone to its fast-growing customer base as the pandemic provided strong tailwinds to fintech firms. So far, there are 60 million active GCash users in the Philippines, equivalent to 83% of the country’s population.

With that much customers using the platform, GCash said it processes 19 million transactions from 29 million logins daily. Martha Sazon, company president and CEO, said GCash expects to end the year “at positive profitability and even better levels than last year.”

“GCash remains the leader in terms of users, usage, and the ecosystem around it. We're able to do this while achieving profitability through multiple revenue streams,” Sazon said in a statement.

Apart from its massive customer base, the various offerings of GCash — whose parent firm reached “double unicorn” status in November last year after receiving fresh capital from investors — also helped the company reach the milestone.

Its GSave savings account has attracted 5.3 million depositors. GInvest, the fintech's investment segment, has 3 million registered users within its ecosystem that, GCash said, represent 77% of unit investment trust fund accounts across the country.

The fintech platform's digital lending segment has extended P29 billion worth of credit to qualified users since 2018. GLoan, GCash’s quick cash loan arm, lent out P2.2 billion in loans within its 10-month existence.

“This is a feat that only a handful of fintech companies in the world have been able to achieve,” Sazon said.

