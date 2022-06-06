Lawmaker warns vs higher taxes on cigarettes

MANILA, Philippines — A legislator who investigated the illicit trade of agricultural products has warned against another round of tax hikes on cigarettes, saying that such a proposal would only worsen the P60-billion revenue losses to tobacco smuggling.

PBA party list Rep. Jericho Nograles told The STAR that the government could aggravate its tax leakage to illicit cigarettes if the proposal to increase tobacco taxes materializes without any changes in revenue management.

Nograles led the technical working groups on illicit tobacco and agricultural smuggling under the House ways and means committee that assessed the impact of the illegal trade of farm goods.

According to House ways and means committee chairman Joey Salceda, the government loses about P28 billion every year to agricultural smuggling. Worse, it forfeits another P60 billion annually to the illicit trade of tobacco products.

If the government wants to raise additional income, Nograles said increasing tobacco taxes may be the wrong way to go. Instead, he asked authorities to first look at how tax administration and collection can be improved to capture the revenue leakage.

Industry sources told The STAR that the price of cigarettes stands at P125 per pack with the excise tax of P55 in place as mandated by Republic Act (RA) 11346.

However, sources said cigarette packs in Mindanao sell for as low as P38, a price that Nograles confirmed he saw during the field studies his team conducted.

Just by that, the lawmaker said the cigarette packs can be presumed to be illicit for two reasons: first, they can be sold at P38 because they omitted the P55 tax; and second, they can be bought at a cheap price because they are made of cheap chemicals as well.

“As to the proposal of raising taxes on cigarettes, you will give smugglers additional incentive to intensify their illicit trade. The government has to look at the revenue losses owing to the lack of proper policing and (weakness in) border defenses,” Nograles said.

By increasing taxes, he said the government would only elevate the retail prices of authentic cigarettes and, as a consequence, drive buyers to shift to illicit brands for their affordable price. In the end, the goal to generate revenues fails and the smugglers end up gaining.

Data obtained by The STAR showed that the Bureau of Customs has only seized P10.33 billion in illicit cigarettes since 2019, when RA 11346 took effect, nowhere near the amount of revenue losses that the government gives up to tobacco smuggling.

As to how the tax leakage can be plugged, Nograles said the next Congress should amend RA 10845, or the Anti-Agricultural Smuggling Act of 2016, to include cigarettes in the list of products that constitute the crime of economic sabotage when smuggled at a market value of at least P1 million.

Under the law, any person found guilty of large-scale agricultural smuggling is sentenced to life imprisonment and fined twice the fair value of the apprehended products.

When compared, unlawful possession of excisable imports like cigarettes with a market value of above P1 million is sanctioned by as much as P20 million and jailed by a maximum of 12 years. By tightening the penalties, Nograles said tobacco smugglers will be forced to think twice about the consequences of their activities.

In the long term, Nograles said pushing cigarette taxes up may drive industry players away and result in joblessness among farmers and workers, especially as some 2.18 million Filipinos rely on the tobacco industry for their livelihood.

The Department of Finance proposes that the next administration raise taxes on harmful goods, especially cigarettes, to collect P91.4 billion in sin revenues every year as part of efforts to make space for debt payments.