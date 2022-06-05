Tagaytay Highlands readies new lineup of luxury homes

MANILA, Philippines — Premier mountain resort Tagaytay Highlands will expand its portfolio of luxurious homes and lifestyle district this year, including its first of a series of subdivisions centered on sustainability.

A leisure development of the SM Group of Companies, the themed residential communities at the highest elevations of Tagaytay will unveil a modern take on summer-themed living, where sunny walks in the park will be enjoyed as an exclusive lifestyle 365 days a year, while a new district in the offing will combine luxury living with outdoor adventures.

“Tagaytay Highlands is no longer a secondary home but a primary home with more families seeing our properties as more than just a perfect getaway. Even with a treasured history of more than two and a half decades, the estate continues to adapt and transform and promises to be a place of recreation, connectivity, and learning,” said Willy Ocier, chairman and executive director of publicly listed Belle Corp., the property’s developer.

Developed in 1989, Tagaytay Highlands is poised for the future with its ongoing digital modernization. This entails increased WiFi connectivity to facilitate a work-from-home lifestyle and remote schooling.

To take advantage of the growing demand for unconfined areas in the new normal, 40 percent of Tagaytay Highlands residential communities’ total development area is dedicated to open spaces, thereby allowing its residents plenty of room for recreation, wellness and communing with nature while having a majestic view of Taal Lake. Tagaytay Highlands, which has a sprawling land area of approximately 1,500 hectares, also has dedicated areas for biking and pedal go-karts, and is known for its Tagaytay Highlands and Midlands golf courses.

The Midlands, a 594-hectare themed residential enclave also featuring wide spaces and is situated in Talisay, Batangas City with panoramic views of Taal and Mt. Makiling, has been touted as a bird sanctuary offering bird watchers and enthusiasts a welcome respite from work and an avenue for their passion.

Belle’s latest development, The Grove at Plantation Hills in the Greenlands, provides ample green space for nurturing plants. This 22-hectare leisure farm community is master-planned to be a residential and farming concept-in-one.

Tagaytay Highlands brings green spaces close to its residents to allow exposure to nature and promote active lifestyles. This is in line with the World Health Organization’s (WHO) recommendation that people should be able to access these outdoor spaces that are within 300 meters’ linear distance of their homes, a mere five-minute walk.

Meanwhile, Highlands Prime Inc., co-developer of Tagaytay Highlands and a subsidiary of SM Prime Holdings Inc., recently expanded the condominium developments at The Midlands with The Horizon Terraces.

The Horizon Terraces, which offers the Garden Suites and Garden Villas, dedicates over 70 percent of its land area to recreational and garden space. Blending beautifully with the natural landscape, the Central Garden at Horizon Terraces inspires leisurely pursuits such as a stroll at the Garden Courtyard with Sundial; young children to romp and play at the Sensory Garden; seniors to spend quiet moments at the Pocket Gardens; and the entire family to take a dip in resort-inspired swimming pools.

The Garden Suites, a five-story low-density residential condominiums sitting on a 3.2-hectare land, offer one- and two-bedroom units with floor areas from 43 to 68 square meters.

Meanwhile, the Garden Villas is a three-level townhouse development offering three-bedroom units with generous floor space of 136 – 168 square meters including balconies and terrace, where family and friends can connect and commune with private gardens and a seamless access to the Central Garden.