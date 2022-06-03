^

Business

ACE Enexor cancels fundraising due to 'unfavorable market conditions'

Philstar.com
June 3, 2022 | 5:20pm
ACE Enexor cancels fundraising due to 'unfavorable market conditions'
This is the logo of ACE Enexor.
ACE Enexor logo via Bworldonline

MANILA, Philippines — ACE Enexor, Inc. (ACEX),  the listed oil and gas exploration and production unit of the Ayala Group, has cancelled its stock rights offering (SRO), follow-on offering (FOO) and shelf registration, citing "unfavorable market conditions." 

In a disclosure to the Philippine Stock Exchange on Friday, ACEX said its board of directors made the decision in a special meeting.

The company's board in Oct. 2021 approved an SRO of up to 105 million of the ACEX's shares at P10 apiece. 

Five months later, the firm's executive committee greenlit the conduct of a follow-on offering of up to 74 million shares from P10 to P11.84 apiece.

Earlier this year, ACEX filed for a three-year shelf registration that will offer up to 649.87 million primary common shares. The securities are set to be offered in three separate tranches. 

Data from the stock exchange shows that ACEX holds interests in five oil and gas service contracts (SCs), namely SC 51 in Eastern Visayas, SC 69 in Camotes Sea, SC 55 in offshore West Palawan; SC 6 Block A in Northwest Palawan and SC 6 Block B in Northwest Palawan.

Shares in ACE Enexor improved by 1.11% to P12.74 apiece when the markets closed on Friday, compared to its level during the previous trading day. — Angelica Y. Yang

AYALA

AYALA GROUP

OIL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Enrique Razon to acquire Malampaya project from Dennis Uy

Enrique Razon to acquire Malampaya project from Dennis Uy

By Ramon Royandoyan | 1 day ago
In a statement, Razon's infrastructure business, Prime Infra Holdings, Inc., confirmed on Thursday that the deal will push...
Business
fbtw

Tourism

By Boo Chanco | 19 hours ago
Tourism should be a principal foreign exchange earner and a major job creator for us. Not only do many of our islands look like paradise on earth, our people are among the most hospitable too.
Business
fbtw
First solar net-metered community in Philippines launched

First solar net-metered community in Philippines launched

By Angelica Y. Yang | 1 day ago
Real estate company Imperial Homes Corp. (IHC) announced the launch of the country's first solar net-metered community...
Business
fbtw
PLDT completes landmark sale of telco towers

PLDT completes landmark sale of telco towers

By Ramon Royandoyan | 2 days ago
PLDT noted that its two subsidiaries, Smart Communications Inc. and Digitel Mobile Philippines, Inc. completed the first phase...
Business
fbtw

Pitmaster

By Iris Gonzales | 19 hours ago
It literally means a person who oversees the cooking done in a barbecue pit, the pitmaster.
Business
fbtw
Latest
Asian markets track Wall St up before jobs data, oil holds gains

Asian markets track Wall St up before jobs data, oil holds gains

3 hours ago
Tokyo rose more than one percent, while Sydney, Seoul, Singapore, Mumbai, Manila, Wellington and Jakarta were also up.
Business
fbtw
Meralco uncertainty as rumors of DoE Secretary pick circulate

Meralco uncertainty as rumors of DoE Secretary pick circulate

10 hours ago
This is one to watch closely.
Business
fbtw
Prime Infra Holdings set to acquire controlling interest in Dennis Uy&rsquo;s Malampaya project

Prime Infra Holdings set to acquire controlling interest in Dennis Uy’s Malampaya project

10 hours ago
Razon and his team have demonstrated an ability to operate through difficult financial times, even in industries like gaming...
Business
fbtw
Quick takes from around the market

Quick takes from around the market

10 hours ago
Let’s figure out the demand for this beast!
Business
fbtw
National debt bloats to new high of P12.8 trillion

National debt bloats to new high of P12.8 trillion

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 19 hours ago
President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will be left with no choice but to jack up taxes as proposed by the Department of Finance...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with