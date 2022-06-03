ACE Enexor cancels fundraising due to 'unfavorable market conditions'

This is the logo of ACE Enexor.

MANILA, Philippines — ACE Enexor, Inc. (ACEX), the listed oil and gas exploration and production unit of the Ayala Group, has cancelled its stock rights offering (SRO), follow-on offering (FOO) and shelf registration, citing "unfavorable market conditions."

In a disclosure to the Philippine Stock Exchange on Friday, ACEX said its board of directors made the decision in a special meeting.

The company's board in Oct. 2021 approved an SRO of up to 105 million of the ACEX's shares at P10 apiece.

Five months later, the firm's executive committee greenlit the conduct of a follow-on offering of up to 74 million shares from P10 to P11.84 apiece.

Earlier this year, ACEX filed for a three-year shelf registration that will offer up to 649.87 million primary common shares. The securities are set to be offered in three separate tranches.

Data from the stock exchange shows that ACEX holds interests in five oil and gas service contracts (SCs), namely SC 51 in Eastern Visayas, SC 69 in Camotes Sea, SC 55 in offshore West Palawan; SC 6 Block A in Northwest Palawan and SC 6 Block B in Northwest Palawan.

Shares in ACE Enexor improved by 1.11% to P12.74 apiece when the markets closed on Friday, compared to its level during the previous trading day. — Angelica Y. Yang