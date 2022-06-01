^

Business

Factory output growth eases in May, but employment rises

Ramon Royandoyan - Philstar.com
June 1, 2022 | 10:30am
Manufacturing
S&P Global reported the Philippines' purchasing managers’ index (PMI), a measure of factory output, inched down to 54.1 in May from 54.3 in April.
Pixabay

MANILA, Philippines — As manufacturing conditions improve, Philippine factories are hiring more workers again for the first time in over two years to meet improving demand, although output growth moderated in May.

In a statement on Monday, S&P Global, formerly IHS Markit, reported the Philippines' purchasing managers’ index (PMI), a measure of factory output, inched down to 54.1 in May from 54.3 in April.

The latest print — a result of a monthly survey of around 400 firms — still settled past the 50 no-change threshold separating expansion from contraction. This was the second-fastest reading since November 2018.

For Leonardo Lanzona, an economist at Ateneo de Manila University, the national government could turn to local factories to steer economic recovery.

"This is just the perfect formula. The way to recover is through manufacturing expansion since, among all the economic activities, this sector has the potential to employ relatively unskilled labor," Lanzona said in a text message.

Dissecting S&P's report, the local manufacturing sector boosted its workforce for the first time since February 2020. Signals that demand conditions were improving grew visible as output and new orders inched up, albeit at a slower pace compared to April.

Firms are stockpiling post-production inventories at a rate that is the fastest since December 2016, as they anticipate greater demand in the coming months.

However, input price and output charge inflation continued to accelerate, despite slowing since March.

Maryam Baluch, an economist at S&P Global, said the May PMI figure faced the same persistent issues it endured in the preceding month.

"Additionally, business confidence remained strongly optimistic, with firms hopeful of greater output in the coming 12 months. However, the downside risks to the sector come in the form of persistent inflationary pressures and supply chain disruptions which have been further exacerbated by the war in Ukraine and China's zero-COVID policy," Baluch said.

Meanwhile, overseas demand for Filipino-made goods dropped for the third consecutive month and at a faster pace compared to April. S&P said demand dried up as supply-chain bottlenecks in China persisted.

Sought for comment, Domini Velasquez, chief economist at China Banking Corp., was still optimistic on the manufacturing sector's growth for the next two years.

"Despite all these, we think that momentum from the economic recovery will continue to push PMI above the 50-level in the next two years at least," Velasquez said in a Viber message.

CHINA

PHILIPPINE ECONOMY

PMI
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending

Harassed

By Boo Chanco | 12 hours ago
The IT-BPM industry can’t wait for the new administration to take over. They are hoping they will get a better hearing and appreciation of the industry’s work arrangement problems with the new gover...
Business
fbtw
Government generates P576 billion from various tax reforms

Government generates P576 billion from various tax reforms

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 12 hours ago
The government has so far generated P575.8 billion in taxes from the tax reforms it undertook, raising additional funds to...
Business
fbtw

The world economy is in a gloomy mood

By Gerardo P. Sicat | 12 hours ago
The world economy today finds itself in a gloomy, negative situation. Strong headwinds make economic change and growth more difficult as they try to recover from the pandemic.
Business
fbtw
ABS-CBN steps up fight against cable cutting

ABS-CBN steps up fight against cable cutting

By Richmond Mercurio | 12 hours ago
ABS-CBN’s Sky Cable Corp. is stepping up its fight against illegal cable cutting activities, which are becoming a major...
Business
fbtw

Waste-to-energy: Boon or bane for Philippines?

By Danessa Rivera | 12 hours ago
Laws are also being proposed to institutionalize WTE development and expand the allowed WTE technologies in the country, particularly to remove the ban on incineration.
Business
fbtw
Latest
8990 Holdings FY21 profit advances 49%; outlook &ldquo;even stronger&rdquo;

8990 Holdings FY21 profit advances 49%; outlook “even stronger”

3 hours ago
Maybe HOUSE just needed a few extra weeks to count all dem pesos (ayyyy).
Business
fbtw
PSE gives final warning; TKC and Vantage to be suspended this morning

PSE gives final warning; TKC and Vantage to be suspended this morning

3 hours ago
It’s frustrating to follow this drama, and I’m sure (like me) that you are all somewhat tired of the “will...
Business
fbtw
North Star Meat Merchants IPO approved by PSE

North Star Meat Merchants IPO approved by PSE

3 hours ago
It’s “go time” now that the IPO is officially on the PSE’s schedule.
Business
fbtw
Quick takes from around the market

Quick takes from around the market

3 hours ago
REIT investors aren’t normally so flighty, but this is our first time going through a period of instability like this...
Business
fbtw
Credit card billings up 34% to P101 billion in 2021

Credit card billings up 34% to P101 billion in 2021

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 12 hours ago
Monthly billings of banks and card issuers jumped by 34 percent to P100.6 billion in 2021 despite the moderate demand for...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with