Factory output growth eases in May, but employment rises

MANILA, Philippines — As manufacturing conditions improve, Philippine factories are hiring more workers again for the first time in over two years to meet improving demand, although output growth moderated in May.

In a statement on Monday, S&P Global, formerly IHS Markit, reported the Philippines' purchasing managers’ index (PMI), a measure of factory output, inched down to 54.1 in May from 54.3 in April.

The latest print — a result of a monthly survey of around 400 firms — still settled past the 50 no-change threshold separating expansion from contraction. This was the second-fastest reading since November 2018.

For Leonardo Lanzona, an economist at Ateneo de Manila University, the national government could turn to local factories to steer economic recovery.

"This is just the perfect formula. The way to recover is through manufacturing expansion since, among all the economic activities, this sector has the potential to employ relatively unskilled labor," Lanzona said in a text message.

Dissecting S&P's report, the local manufacturing sector boosted its workforce for the first time since February 2020. Signals that demand conditions were improving grew visible as output and new orders inched up, albeit at a slower pace compared to April.

Firms are stockpiling post-production inventories at a rate that is the fastest since December 2016, as they anticipate greater demand in the coming months.

However, input price and output charge inflation continued to accelerate, despite slowing since March.

Maryam Baluch, an economist at S&P Global, said the May PMI figure faced the same persistent issues it endured in the preceding month.

"Additionally, business confidence remained strongly optimistic, with firms hopeful of greater output in the coming 12 months. However, the downside risks to the sector come in the form of persistent inflationary pressures and supply chain disruptions which have been further exacerbated by the war in Ukraine and China's zero-COVID policy," Baluch said.

Meanwhile, overseas demand for Filipino-made goods dropped for the third consecutive month and at a faster pace compared to April. S&P said demand dried up as supply-chain bottlenecks in China persisted.

Sought for comment, Domini Velasquez, chief economist at China Banking Corp., was still optimistic on the manufacturing sector's growth for the next two years.

"Despite all these, we think that momentum from the economic recovery will continue to push PMI above the 50-level in the next two years at least," Velasquez said in a Viber message.