Yields for 3-year bonds hit nearly 5%

MANILA, Philippines — Treasury yields for three-year securities have touched the five percent mark, as investors await the next moves of central banks here and abroad.

The Bureau of the Treasury yesterday awarded just P9.305 billion of the P35 billion in reissued three-year Treasury bonds (T-bonds) on offer with a remaining life of two years and 10 months.

The three-year T-bonds quoted a rate of 4.994 percent, with tenders ranging from a low of 4.95 percent to a high of five percent.

The yield exceeded by 15.9 basis points the market pricing of 4.835 percent for the three-year tenor. Further, demand for the debt papers reached P56.926 billion, oversubscribing the auction by 1.63 times.

National Treasurer Rosalia de Leon said investors stood pat with their push for increased rates, as they sought additional protection against risks posed by inflation. Also, they took hints from market consensus that the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) and US Fed will raise interest rates in their June meetings.

“Partial award for the offering of three-year T-bonds, as we saw good bid to cover, but market remained defensive with inflation expected to breach beyond five percent as per the Bloomberg estimate,” De Leon said in a text message to reporters.

“Bids also took cue that Fed will do another 50-basis-point hike and the guidance from BSP Governor Benjamin Diokno for another 25-basis-point rate lift this June,” she said.

In May, the BSP started lifting its monetary support to the economy, raising the policy rate by 25 basis points to 2.25 percent from a record low of two percent.

Further, the central bank increased the interest rates for overnight deposit and lending facilities to 1.75 percent and 2.75 percent, respectively.

Diokno, in his final month as BSP chief before he takes over the finance portfolio, plans to carry out a second rate hike in June.

By elevating interest rates, the BSP wants to push borrowing costs up and, in turn, minimize the demand for inflationary drivers.

After slowing by three percent in January and February, inflation zoomed by four percent in March and by 4.9 percent in April, the fastest in 40 months.

Government economists raised their 2022 inflation forecast to 4.7 percent from 3.7 percent as food and fuel costs are expected to trend upward due to supply constraints arising from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.