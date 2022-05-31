Meat vendor North Star all set for P4.5-B IPO

MANILA, the Philippines — The Philippine Stock Exchange has approved North Star Meat Merchant Inc.'s plan to go public after clearing all listing hurdles.

In a statement on Tuesday, the PSE noted that the meat vendor's initial public offering will cover 360 million primary and 32 million secondary shares up for sale.

Each share will be sold at P10 apiece, but the final offer price will be set on June 8. Net proceeds from the sale of the primary shares is expected to amount to about P3.462 billion.

“Domestic consumption is expected to remain among the drivers of the country’s post-pandemic economic recovery, with the food sector among the primary industries that will benefit from a resurgence in consumer spending,” PSE President and CEO Ramon Monzon said.

“This environment is ideal for companies like North Star Meat Merchants, which is looking to raise funds for expansion,” Monzon added.

If investors flock to the IPO, the firm has an overallotment option of 58 million shares.

The meat vendor and supplier own cold storage capacity across the Philippines that span 8.09 million kilograms, having served as SM Bonus' primary meat supplier for 15 years. It has the capacity to deliver 120,000 kilograms of meat daily.

Proceeds from the fundraising exercise will bankroll the planned expansion of its cold storage facilities, improve operating cycle efficiency and offer new products.

North Star's IPO will run from June 13 to 17. Its tentative listing date is on June 24.