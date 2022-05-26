Manny Bonoan is Marcos' DPWH chief; Alfredo Pascual to lead DTI

Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr, presumptive president-elect, speaks to reporters at the campaign headquarters in Mandaluyong City on May 11, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — A day after his proclamation, president-elect Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. named two more members of his crucial economic team.

In a streamed press conference with select media, Marcos said SMC Tollways CEO Manny Bonoan will lead the Department of Public Works and Highways.

He will succeed Secretary Roger Mercado, who took over the post after incoming Sen. Mark Villar announced his bid to become a senator in October 2021.

Marcos has earlier vowed to continue the flagship "Build, Build, Build" program of outgoing President Rodrigo Duterte.

Meanwhile, Marcos tapped Alfredo Pascual, former University of the Philippines president and head of Management Association Philippines, as the head of the Department of Trade and Industry under his administration.

Pascual will take over the seat of DTI Secretary Ramon Lopez.

In the same press conference, Marcos named Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Ben Diokno as his finance secretary, while Monetary Board member Felipe Medalla will finish Diokno’s unexpired term at the central bank. — Kristine Joy Patag

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.